A Love Island spinoff is coming fall 2023

In an era where there are shows like Love Is Blind, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the Love Island franchise has done a remarkable job at finding a loyal audience that enjoys all the show's antics. From the at times cringe-worthy games to the infamous plot twists like Casa Amor, Love Island continues to entertain viewers around the world. Now fans have another reason to further invest their time into the franchise, as the Love Island spinoff Love Island Games is making a fall 2023 debut.

The forthcoming series sees former Islanders from Love Island USA, Love Island UK and Love Island Australia compete once again to find that "special one" and win a grand prize. In their second shot at love, they'll go through familiar games and challenges, facing new obstacles and new people.

While an exact premiere date for the Love Island Games has not yet been announced, we do know that when it does air, it will do so on Peacock in the US (the show is expected to premiere on ITV in the UK). The show will follow up the highly anticipated fifth season of Love Island USA expected to hit the platform sometime this summer. Given Love Island USA season 4 was Peacock's most-watched original reality competition series, we can see why the streamer would plan to capitalize on the momentum.

Now it's a bit too early to know just which former cast members will be on hand for the spinoff. There are a lot of Islanders to choose from. From the USA there are cast favorites like Courtney Boerner and recently broken-up season 4 winners, Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi. When it comes to the UK, it may prove interesting to see the return of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu or Andrew Le Page. As far as the Australian installment of the show, who wouldn't want to see the return of Jordan Dowsett's mullet?

It's also too early to say who will host the new show. Although the format of the series doesn't rely too heavily on an active host, when it comes to eliminations and introducing new Islanders, the host serves an integral role. In their most recent seasons, Love Island USA was hosted by Sarah Hyland, Love Island UK was hosted by Laura Whitmore and Love Island Australia was by Sophie Monk.

As more information about Love Island Games becomes available, we'll be sure to pass along the updates.