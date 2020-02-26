Manchester City at Real Madrid livestream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League from anywhere

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

When it comes to the UEFA Champions League, no team has been as dominant as Real Madrid. The Spaniards have 13 titles dating back to the inaugural competition in 1956, and six of those titles have come since 2000, including three straight from 2016 to 2018.

So what is Man City to do?

The No. 2 team in the Premier League heads into the Spanish capital the underdog in more ways than one in this Round of 16 match. But the odds may have evened just a bit after a Real Madrid's Eden Hazard suffered a fractured ankle on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Levante.

Both teams enter today's game having won three of their last five, with Man City dropping a pair of games in their home league, and Real Madrid notching a draw on Feb. 16 to go with last weekend's loss to Levante. Head to head, however, Real Madrid has the decided lead, with a pair of wins and a pair of draws.

In any event, you'll be able to watch every second of today's match (which starts at 3 p.m. Eastern time in the U.S., and noon on the West Coast). The game will be broadcast on TNT, as well as streamed online on Bleacher Report Live. (Both the network BR Live are owned by Warner Media.)

Following this week's games, the second leg of the Round of 16 will be played March 10-11, and March 17-18. The quarterfinals will be played the first and second weeks of April, with the semifinals to follow May 5-6. The UEFA Champions League final will be played May 30 in Istanbul.

From the first leg of the Round of 16

Atletico 1, Liverpool 0

Dortmund 2, PSG 1

Atalanta 4, Valencia 1

Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25 (All times Eastern)

Barcelona 1, Napoli 1

Bayern 3, Chelsea 0

Wednesday, Feb. 26 (All times Eastern)

Juventus at Lyon, 3 p.m., Bleacher Report Live

Manchester City at Real Madrid, 3 p.m., TNT

Second-leg schedule

Tuesday, March 10

Atalanta at Valencia

Tottenham Hotspur at Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11

Atlético at Liverpool

Dortmund at Paris Saint Germain

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on Bleacher Report Live

All of this week's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 games are available on Bleacher Report Live. (That's also known as BR Live if you're one of the cool kids.)

Bleacher Report Live is the streaming service under the BR umbrella, owned by Warner Media.

You've got three choices when it comes to a subscription on BR Live:

Monthly at $9.99

Annually at $79.99

Or purchase the event (or in this case, game) for just $2.99

Watch the UEFA Champions League on TNT

Today's Real Madrid-Man City game will be broadcast on TNT, which is available on every major streaming network that carries live TV.

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV TNT x x x x x

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . TNT on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . TNT on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NBCSN on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange tracks.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV

How to subscribe to Sling TV

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . TNT on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

More on AT&T TV Now:

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . TNT on YouTube TV? Yes.

More on YouTube TV:

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Canada

If you're of the Canadian persuasion, you can watch the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League on DAZN Canada. While those of us in the United States primarly know DAZN as a streaming service for boxing and MMA, it's actually full of other sports as well. And that includes football, and that means you can watch the Champions League games from Canada on DAZN.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in the U.K.

Inside the United Kingdom, this week's Round of 16 games of the UEFA Champions League will be shows on BT Sport .

It's available on Sky TV, with options available for the BT Sport app as well.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in Germany

For the German fans, the UEFA Champions League also is available on Sky Deutschland .

Plans start at € 24.99 a month and include Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga live, as well as all Champions League matches till Summer 2021.