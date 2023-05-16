Mario and two other major blockbuster movies land on streaming

While there's nothing quite like a theater for watching movies, with the big screen, booming bass and theater popcorn making for an unbeatable experience, sometimes it's just easier to watch new movies at home using streaming services.

Some of the best movies from late 2022 and early 2023 are available on various streaming services, with three of the biggest box office earners from the last six months are coming too.

Over the next few weeks, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is making its video-on-demand debut, while Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is landing on a streaming service and Avatar: The Way of Water is about to hit not one but two streaming platforms.

Interested in watching one or more of them? Here's how.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image credit: Nintendo / Illumination)

The latest adaptation of the popular Mario franchise of video games has been wildly successful, breaking box office records left, right and center, and is poised to be one of the most commercially-successful movies of the year.

It's now available to watch from home on various video-on-demand platforms in the US with Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) (rent $24.99, buy $29.99), DirecTV (opens in new tab)(rent $24.99, buy $28.99), Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)(rent $24.99, buy $29.99) or Apple TV (opens in new tab) (rent $24.99, buy $29.99).

In the UK, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released to rent or buy digitally on Sunday, July 9, but it's still playing in plenty of cinemas if you do want to catch it.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Hasbro)

An epic fantasy-comedy inspired by the popular role-playing game, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has already arrived on a streaming service, despite only being a fairly recent release.

You can now watch Honor Among Thieves on Paramount Plus, with studio Paramount releasing the blockbuster straight to its own streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $4.99 for its ad-enabled plan or $9.99 for ad-free viewing. Just note, this is only in the US, with a UK streaming release for the movie still pending.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credit: 20th Century Studio)

The second Avatar movie was one of the biggest of 2022, even though it only came out in December. It's been available to rent or buy digitally for a while now, but a streaming service date has finally been announced.

Starting Wednesday, June 7, you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water not just on Disney Plus as you'd assume (since Disney-owned 20th Century Studios made the movie), but also on Max (which HBO Max will have been renamed to then).

If you don't live in the US, you can't sign up to Max, so Disney Plus will be your port of call.