Married At First Sight UK fans call for HUGE format change to 'save the show'
Married At First Sight UK viewers think a shake-up is needed for the next series of the Channel 4 show
Married At First Sight UK will soon come to an end, with only a handful of couples making it through their final dates.
There have been mixed feelings about this season of Married At First Sight UK, with some viewers claiming that the contestants are only in it for the fame.
Some viewers have come up with a theory about what could 'save the show' - and it's a famous face from Married At Sight Australia.
'John Aiken is the only person who has a hope of saving the UK version of Married at First Sight. The "participants" really are absolutely awful people,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
John Aiken is the only person who has a hope of saving the UK version of Married at First Sight. The "participants" really are absolutely awful people #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/HGNvhVG7fFNovember 7, 2024
While another replied to the post, 'There is absolutely no way John would have allowed them to be so vile. He would have called them out and certainly spoken some of the men about their behaviour as well.'
To which another replied, 'This series has been awful, I’ve actually been bored watching the last few episodes, just vile people shouting over each other and behaving appallingly.'
While another said, 'I agree. If I wasn't so close to the end I'd not bother, but even when it's on you kind of zone out of it anyway. It doesn't make good TV now, it's actually quite sad/depressing.'
And another wrote, 'Yes bring John over & give Mel back.'
Meanwhile another said, 'Married At First Sight UK choosing the worst personalities imaginable to be on their show.'
Married At First Sight UK choosing the worst personalities imaginable to be on their show #MAFSUK #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightuk pic.twitter.com/xpnsgZRdv5November 5, 2024
Meanwhile another said on the upcoming final vows episode, 'It’s gonna be a quiet final vows - it’ll be an episode dedicated to Nathan and Lacey strung out over an hour at this rate.'
It’s gonna be a quiet final vows - it’ll be an episode dedicated to Nathan and Lacey strung out over an hour at this rate 👀 #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk pic.twitter.com/Mf1z67xFglNovember 6, 2024
And another wrote, showing some appreciation for brides Kristina and Emma, 'Forget about the rest of them, this could not be more more accurate. 2 of the best from this series of Married At First Sight.'
Married At First Sight continues tomorrow at 9pm on Channel 4.
