MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays is airing tonight, kicking off a four-episode event

A jolly edition of Gordon Ramsay's kiddie cooking competition MasterChef Junior is being fired up tonight, December 10. MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays is kicking off a two-night, four-episode holiday special that will also act as a bit of a family affair. The celebrity chef will be reunited onscreen with his daughter Tilly Ramsay, who will act as one of the show's judges.

MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays will welcome nine young culinary contestants who will whip up seasonal dishes inspired by Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and other wintertime traditions to be judged by the Kitchen Nightmare star and a merry band of culinary experts. Along with Tilly Ramsay, who herself is a cookbook author and chef, the judges' panel will include Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz.



The Home for the Holidays edition kicks off with two episodes on Sunday, December 10, from 8-10 pm ET/PT on FOX. Another two eps will air the following night on the FOX TV schedule, on Monday, December 11, from 8-10 pm ET/PT. In addition to watching the episodes live on FOX, viewers can also catch the holiday cooking special with on Hulu the day after the episode's television broadcast.

"We've got the most fantastic kids," Gordon recently told GoldDerby about this edition's crop of talented young cooks. "They're up against some incredible mystery box challenges and we arrive on a sled. Lot's of snowball fights! But the most exciting thing is that they're cooking out of these incredible mystery boxes, but elevating their dishes more than we ever expected."

As for working as a father-daughter duo for the holiday eps, Ramsay joked to the outlet: "Tilly is no longer coming in as a little guest, she's judging also this year! It's been a pleasant nightmare.”

The young winner of the two-part yuletide special will take home a $25,000 grand prize, a Viking Kitchen package and one-of-a kind MasterChef snow globe trophy. And each junior chef will leave with their own culinary prize, including a Viking Kitchen package for the runner-up. (This is Christmastime, after all. Everybody gets a gift!)

Check out the spirited trailer for the MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays special below: