MasterChef Junior season 9: everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay cooking show

Gordon Ramsay is bringing MasterChef Junior back for season 9. The celebrity chef brought back Kitchen Nightmares season 8 to pair with Hell's Kitchen season 22 this fall, and soon he'll have Next Level Chef season 3 in the spring. Over the summer, fans dined on MasterChef season 13 and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars.

In this season of MasterChef Junior, Ramsay will be joined at the judges' table by his daughter, Tilly, who can be seen on both her own social media as well as her father's accounts, so she's no stranger to the spotlight.

"Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon's undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Junior returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship," Allison Wallach, president, Unscripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment, said in a press release. "And new this season, Gordon’s talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel, alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Everyone at Fox and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the MasterChef Junior family!"

Here's everything we know about MasterChef Junior season 9.

There's no release date currently available for MasterChef Junior season 9, but it's safe to guess that the new season will be ready for a spring or summer 2024 launch.

You can watch previous seasons of the show on Hulu.

Stay tuned for updates.

MasterChef Junior season 9 plot

Here's the synopsis of MasterChef Junior from Fox:

"MasterChef Junior follows young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America's next MasterChef Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money."

MasterChef Junior season 9 cast

Gordon Ramsay once again is joined at the judges table this season by Chef Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Joining the MasterChef Junior family this season is Ramsay's daughter, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay trained with some of the best chefs in the world, including Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France. He has 13 restaurants in the US, including several popular hotspots in Las Vegas, and 40 international restaurants.

Tilly Ramsay has been a foodie since she was a young child, as evidenced in one of her Instagram posts below. These days, she can be seen making her own cooking videos on social media and occasionally appearing with her father on his own social media. She also had a very well-received run on Strictly Come Dancing.

A post shared by Matilda Ramsay (@tillyramsay) A photo posted by on

Chef Aarón Sánchez is a familiar face to MasterChef fans, as he's also a judge on the flagship series. He's a third-generation cookbook author, is the owner of Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans and a partner and creative director at Cocina, the first online platform celebrating the Latin lifestyle. He's also appeared in several cooking shows like Chopped and Chopped Junior.

Daphne Oz is the co-host of The Good Dish and the author of Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean, The Happy Cook, Relish and The Dorm Room Diet. She received her chef's degree from the Natural Gourmet Institute and she is also a graduate of the Institute of Integrative Medicine.

MasterChef Junior season 9 trailer

There's no trailer for MasterChef Junior season 9 but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch MasterChef Junior season 9

MasterChef Junior season 9 will air on Fox, which is included with most cable providers and is available over-the-air if you have a TV antenna. If you've cut the cord, you can access the channel through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Past seasons of MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are available to stream on Hulu.