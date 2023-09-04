Fox TV schedule: what's on Fox this week?

Want to know what's part of the Fox TV schedule this week? We've got the full primetime TV schedule for Fox right here for you to know exactly what there is to watch.

While streaming is as popular as ever, Fox and the other major networks in the US (ABC, CBS and NBC) continue to have TV schedules that are worth keeping an eye on including hit dramas and comedies, live sports and other special broadcasts.

Their ease of access is also huge, as anyone with a traditional pay-TV service or a TV antenna automatically can access there local stations. Most live TV streaming services also carry local networks; in the case of Fox, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV are among the major platforms offering the network.

Check out Fox's TV schedule for this week directly below, as well as what the network's official fall TV lineup is generally going to look like week in and week out.

Fox TV schedule: September 4-10

Here is the Fox TV primetime schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:

Monday, September 4

8-10 pm ET/PT : MasterChef season 13 (rerun)

: MasterChef season 13 (rerun) 10 pm-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming

Tuesday, September 5

8-9 pm ET/PT : Beat Shazam

: Beat Shazam 9-10 pm ET/PT : Don't Forget the Lyrics (rerun)

: Don't Forget the Lyrics (rerun) 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming

Wednesday, September 6

8-10 pm ET/PT : MasterChef season 13

: MasterChef season 13 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming

Thursday, September 7

8-9 pm ET/PT : I Can See Your Voice (rerun)

: I Can See Your Voice (rerun) 9-10 pm ET/PT : Name That Tune (rerun)

: Name That Tune (rerun) 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming

Friday, September 8

8-10 pm ET/PT : WWE's Friday Night Smackdown

: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown 10 pm-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming

Saturday, September 9

Noon-3:30 pm ET/9 am-12:30 pm PT : College football (Nebraska vs Colorado)

: College football (Nebraska vs Colorado) 3:30-7 pm ET/12:30-4 pm PT : College football (Iowa vs Iowa State)

: College football (Iowa vs Iowa State) 7-10:30 pm ET/4-7:30 pm PT : College football (Oregon vs Texas Tech)

: College football (Oregon vs Texas Tech) 10:30 pm-2 am ET/7:30-11 pm PT: College football (Stanford vs USC)

Sunday, September 10

1-4 pm ET/10 am-1 pm PT : NFL on Fox (check local listings for game)

: NFL on Fox (check local listings for game) 4-7 pm ET/1-4 pm PT : NFL on Fox (check local listings for game)

: NFL on Fox (check local listings for game) 7-8 pm ET/4-5 pm PT : The OT

: The OT 8-9 pm ET/5-6 pm PT : The Masked Singer season 10 kickoff

: The Masked Singer season 10 kickoff 9-9:30 pm ET/PT : Bob's Burger (rerun)

: Bob's Burger (rerun) 9:30-10 pm ET/PT : Family Guy (rerun)

: Family Guy (rerun) 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming

Fox fall TV lineup 2023

Fox's weekly primetime fall lineup starts to roll out on Tuesday, September 19, followed by the rest of the slate the week of Monday, September 25, to Sunday, October 1. Here is what the full schedule will look like once it gets underway:

Mondays

Tuesdays

Wednesdays

Thursdays

Fridays

8-10 pm ET/PT: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown

Sundays

8-8:30 pm ET/PT : The Simpsons season 35

: The Simpsons season 35 8:30-9 pm ET/PT : Krapopolis

: Krapopolis 9-9:30 pm ET/PT : Bob's Burgers season 14

: Bob's Burgers season 14 9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Family Guy season 23

Krapopolis is getting a special two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 24, immediately following the NFL on Fox doubleheader in all time zones.