Fox TV schedule: what's on Fox this week?
Check out what day and time each Fox fall TV show airs.
Want to know what's part of the Fox TV schedule this week? We've got the full primetime TV schedule for Fox right here for you to know exactly what there is to watch.
While streaming is as popular as ever, Fox and the other major networks in the US (ABC, CBS and NBC) continue to have TV schedules that are worth keeping an eye on including hit dramas and comedies, live sports and other special broadcasts.
Their ease of access is also huge, as anyone with a traditional pay-TV service or a TV antenna automatically can access there local stations. Most live TV streaming services also carry local networks; in the case of Fox, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV are among the major platforms offering the network.
Check out Fox's TV schedule for this week directly below, as well as what the network's official fall TV lineup is generally going to look like week in and week out.
Fox TV schedule: September 4-10
Here is the Fox TV primetime schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:
Monday, September 4
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: MasterChef season 13 (rerun)
- 10 pm-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming
Tuesday, September 5
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Beat Shazam
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Don't Forget the Lyrics (rerun)
- 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming
Wednesday, September 6
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: MasterChef season 13
- 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming
Thursday, September 7
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: I Can See Your Voice (rerun)
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Name That Tune (rerun)
- 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming
Friday, September 8
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown
- 10 pm-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming
Saturday, September 9
- Noon-3:30 pm ET/9 am-12:30 pm PT: College football (Nebraska vs Colorado)
- 3:30-7 pm ET/12:30-4 pm PT: College football (Iowa vs Iowa State)
- 7-10:30 pm ET/4-7:30 pm PT: College football (Oregon vs Texas Tech)
- 10:30 pm-2 am ET/7:30-11 pm PT: College football (Stanford vs USC)
Sunday, September 10
- 1-4 pm ET/10 am-1 pm PT: NFL on Fox (check local listings for game)
- 4-7 pm ET/1-4 pm PT: NFL on Fox (check local listings for game)
- 7-8 pm ET/4-5 pm PT: The OT
- 8-9 pm ET/5-6 pm PT: The Masked Singer season 10 kickoff
- 9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Bob's Burger (rerun)
- 9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Family Guy (rerun)
- 10-midnight ET/PT: local news and programming
Fox fall TV lineup 2023
Fox's weekly primetime fall lineup starts to roll out on Tuesday, September 19, followed by the rest of the slate the week of Monday, September 25, to Sunday, October 1. Here is what the full schedule will look like once it gets underway:
Mondays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Kitchen Nightmares season 8
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2
Tuesdays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Name That Tune season 4
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: I Can See Your Voice season 3
Wednesdays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: The Masked Singer season 10
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Snake Oil
Thursdays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Hell's Kitchen season 22
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Lego Masters season 4
Fridays
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown
Sundays
- 8-8:30 pm ET/PT: The Simpsons season 35
- 8:30-9 pm ET/PT: Krapopolis
- 9-9:30 pm ET/PT: Bob's Burgers season 14
- 9:30-10 pm ET/PT: Family Guy season 23
Krapopolis is getting a special two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 24, immediately following the NFL on Fox doubleheader in all time zones.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.