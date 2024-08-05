McDonald & Dodds' Tala Gouveia reveals what's next for the detective duo

The season four finale of McDonald & Dodds aired last night and saw unlikely duo DCI Lauren McDonald (played by Tala Gouveia) and DS Dodds (played by Jason Watkins) investigate a series of murders across wedding ceremonies in Bath.

The popular ITV series reached its conclusion last night (Sunday 4th August) with DCI McDonald agreeing to marry her partner after some deliberation, meaning that the next series could involve a wedding for one half of the detective duo.

But will series five of McDonald & Dodds get the green light?

"I think 10 is a nice number," Gouveia joked in an interview with the Radio Times. "I think what felt really apparent with series four is that people are just striving to make it the best it can be.

"If that energy continues, then I think it could have longevity and still be really enjoyable. It's when people get complacent and think, 'Oh, we can just bash it out' – that's when a series has to stop. And also, when the stories stop."

She added: "[But] if the ideas are still there and the drive is still there and the audience is still there, then I think it could last a long time."

Fans have been quick to praise the show throughout the series.

'Watching #McDonald&Dodds. Love the blues therefore enjoying tonight's episode in particular,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, '#McDonaldandDodds what a brilliant start to series 4 , absolutely loved it. Great to see McDonald &Dodds back in action. I loved Chair Gate.'

There have also been some special guests in the series, much to the delight of viewers. These have included Pixie Lott, an unrecognisable Will Young and and former Emmerdale actress Charley Webb.

Pixie posted a message X about her time on the show, writing, 'So thrilled to be a part of crime drama, McDonald and Dodds, with this brilliant cast. tune in tomorrow at 8pm, you do not want to missssss what happens.'

Stay tuned for more news on McDonald & Dodds.