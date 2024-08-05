McDonald & Dodds' Tala Gouveia reveals what's next for the detective duo
McDonald & Dodds fans have raved about the fourth season of the show, which reached its conclusion last night
The season four finale of McDonald & Dodds aired last night and saw unlikely duo DCI Lauren McDonald (played by Tala Gouveia) and DS Dodds (played by Jason Watkins) investigate a series of murders across wedding ceremonies in Bath.
The popular ITV series reached its conclusion last night (Sunday 4th August) with DCI McDonald agreeing to marry her partner after some deliberation, meaning that the next series could involve a wedding for one half of the detective duo.
But will series five of McDonald & Dodds get the green light?
"I think 10 is a nice number," Gouveia joked in an interview with the Radio Times. "I think what felt really apparent with series four is that people are just striving to make it the best it can be.
"If that energy continues, then I think it could have longevity and still be really enjoyable. It's when people get complacent and think, 'Oh, we can just bash it out' – that's when a series has to stop. And also, when the stories stop."
She added: "[But] if the ideas are still there and the drive is still there and the audience is still there, then I think it could last a long time."
Fans have been quick to praise the show throughout the series.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
'Watching #McDonald&Dodds. Love the blues therefore enjoying tonight's episode in particular,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
Watching #McDonald&Dodds. Love the blues therefore enjoying tonight's episode in particular 🎶July 28, 2024
While another said, '#McDonaldandDodds what a brilliant start to series 4 , absolutely loved it. Great to see McDonald &Dodds back in action. I loved Chair Gate.'
@Jason__Watkins @TalaGv #McDonaldandDodds what a brilliant start to series 4 , absolutely loved it . Great to see McDonald &Dodds back in action . I loved chair gate 💕 xJuly 22, 2024
There have also been some special guests in the series, much to the delight of viewers. These have included Pixie Lott, an unrecognisable Will Young and and former Emmerdale actress Charley Webb.
Pixie posted a message X about her time on the show, writing, 'So thrilled to be a part of crime drama, McDonald and Dodds, with this brilliant cast. tune in tomorrow at 8pm, you do not want to missssss what happens.'
so thrilled to be a part of @itv crime drama, McDonald and Dodds, with this brilliant cast. tune in tomorrow at 8pm, you do not want to missssss what happens pic.twitter.com/8VsFnLWMhQJuly 20, 2024
Stay tuned for more news on McDonald & Dodds.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.