'Mythic Quest' surprises fans with a special episode ahead of Season 2 premiere

You've heard us sing Mythic Quest's praises before, but this time it's for a whole new reason! The series is set to return for Season 2 on May 7th, but the creators decided they wanted to drop a little something extra for fans who have been so patient throughout COVID-19.

A special episode, titled "Everlight", will drop on Friday, April 16th on Apple TV+ ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

The episode is set to tackle a particularly timely issue as we all start to head in for our first and second doses of the vaccine — the return to office life. For those who have yet to check out the series, it's kind of The Office meets The Guild if that gives you any kind of idea of what you're heading into shenanigans wise. While returning to the office and dealing with coworkers again can be kind of a mixed bag, Mythic Quest's intent with the episode is to keep things hopeful.

"‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said show creator Rob McElhenney. "It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of Mythic Quest."

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of Mythic Quest:

Season two of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).