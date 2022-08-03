Neighbours fans still tuning in for Aussie soap only to remember it's finished

Neighbours fans are sad to see their routine spoiled!

Neighbours fans are going through withdrawal symptoms after the much-loved Australian soap came to an emotional end last week, with some still tuning into Channel 5 and disappointed to find that the soap is no longer on TV.

It was a day that no Neighbours fan wanted to see, as the popular soap met its sad end on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The finale brought back a number of iconic stars, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as beloved couple Scott and Charlene Robinson, Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Ian Smith as the legendary Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien as Shane Ramsay, Mark Little as Joe Mangle, Hollywood star Margot Robbie as Donna Freedman and many more.

Fans of the Australian soap were heartbroken to learn earlier this year that the show would be coming to an end after 37 years on our screens.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue returned as Scott and Charlene Robinson. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Channel 5 boss Ben Frow revealed the reason why the show was not being renewed on the channel, and a key reason is that they felt the money could be spent creating UK shows, which could potentially mean new content further down the line.

Speaking to Radio Times he said: "I could spend the money on other things, which is what I decided to do. I can better spend the Neighbours money on UK shows."

Ben also discussed the future of Home and Away, which will be the only remaining Australian soap on Channel 5, saying: "I think it will be interesting to see what we do with it as we evolve.

"There might be somewhere else to put it in the 5 spectrum. But it’s a life-of-series deal, so it’s not going anywhere until the makers decide to cancel it."

Guy Pearce also reprised his role as Mike Young for the finale. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Despite former legendary characters making a grand comeback and our favourite characters getting the happy-ever-afters they deserve in the finale, fans are still campaigning for the show to be brought back with a petition that currently has over 70,000 signatures.

Neighbours watchers took to social media to express their sadness on how their beloved soap is no longer on Channel 5…

Please sign it’s important to our industry and helps people get jobs. It is so empty without Neighbours on I keep on turning the tv on at 6:30pm forgetting that it’s finished. #BringBackNeighbours Don't Axe Neighbours - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/A2uNjyodmP via @ChangeAUSAugust 2, 2022 See more

Sat here waiting for @NeighboursTV to start 🥺😭Dam you Channel 5… at least put Home and Away in its place… #channel5 #neighbours #HomeandAwayAugust 2, 2022 See more

It's tuesday, it's 13.45.... and there's NO #NEIGHBOURS!!! I hate you Channel 5 🤬 pic.twitter.com/2dKpyF3IG9August 2, 2022 See more

I got home and instead of putting @My5 and watching Neighbours (as per my usual routine) I watched #HomeAndAway instead. People say change is okay but it’s notAugust 1, 2022 See more

No #Neighbours is getting boring now! My routines right out the windowAugust 2, 2022 See more

Previous episodes of Neighbours are available to stream on My5.