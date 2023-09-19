Neighbours spoilers: SHOCK wedding twist EXPLAINED!

WHO is Terese Willis getting married to on Neighbours?

Neighbours is back and viewers are already in a spin over THAT surprise wedding twist in the opening episode!

Even long-time fans of the Aussie soap couldn't have predicted that Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) would be tying the knot!

After all, when the "Series Finale" of Neighbours aired on Channel 5 last summer, Toadie got hitched to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Meanwhile, Terese got back together with her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Plus, we have all been keeping our fingers crossed for more romantic happenings between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pearce) who were reunited during last year's 'final' episodes!

But hey, it seems a LOT can happen when there's a TWO-year time jump!

Toadie and Melanie have split up on Neighbours, and now Toadie is married to Terese! (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

The Willis-Rebecchi wedding celebrations saw the return of some past Ramsay Street residents including Terese's daughter, Imogen Willis (Ariel Kaplan) and her husband, Daniel Robinson (Tim Phillips).



Toadie's formidable mum, Angie Rebecchi (Lesley Baker), also made an appearance.







Terese married Toadie in the new season's opening episode. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Even Paul was also among the wedding guests and seemed genuinely happy that Terese was moving on with her life, even if he was feeling a little nostalgic about what might have been. He also alluded to the fact that he was the reason their relationship didn't work - but why?!

Surely there is still some unfinished business between Paul and sixth wife, Terese?

Only time will tell...!

Surprise! Terese and Toadie is a pairing no one saw coming! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

While the first episode of the Neighbours reboot has left long-time fans with more questions than answers, there is no denying that it feels amazing to be back on Ramsay Street.

But, why is Susan so shifty about her new bracelet? And why is Harold so obsessed with the Ramsay Street memory book? Don't worry - we will get the answers to these questions in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Neighbours episodes drop Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.

Classic past episodes are also available to stream.