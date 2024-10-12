Netflix adds creepy thriller starring Jill Halfpenny that divided viewers

Netflix has added The Cuckoo, a twisty dark thriller starring Jill Halfpenny which split viewers when it was first broadcast earlier this year on Channel 5.

While some viewers declared it one of Channel 5's best dramas, others were turned off by the plot which sees Jill play a lodger who forces her way into the lives of her host family.

Now, Netflix users in the UK can make their own minds up about the four-part series, from the creator of The Teacher, which also stars Claire Goose and Lee Ingleby.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Jill plays Sian, a beautiful but mysterious woman who moves in with hard-up couple Nick (Lee Ingleby) and Jessica (Claire Goose) and their 14-year-old daughter Alice (Freya Hannan-Mills). But as she oversteps the boundaries time and time again, Jessica starts to wonder if there's more to Sian than meets the eye...

Nick (Lee Ingleby) and Jessica (Claire Goose) (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jill said: "Viewers will know quite quickly what Sian wants, but I think the show then becomes about whether she manages to succeed — that’s the thrill of it. Nick and Jessica have already made their worst move letting Sian into the house. The minute she’s inside, she can start messing with their minds. People will be shouting at the telly!”

She added: "She sees they're in a sticky situation, finds their Achilles heel and just twists the knife. She's quite quick in winning around Jessica, but she definitely struggles with Nick. I thought it was important that not everybody was fully taken in by her — you’ve got to have a bit of a struggle, and it’s more interesting if Sian has to try harder. She’s on the back foot with Nick quite a lot of the time."

The Hour is one of the great gems on Netflix you might have missed first time around (Image credit: Kudos Film & TV / BBC)

Netflix is a great place to rediscover previously shown British dramas. Recently they’ve released a string of dramas you might have missed before including the fantastic Ben Whishaw series The Hour, set in a 1950s newsroom. Other hidden gems include Capital, a Toby Jones series originally shown on the BBC about life in a London Street, and Martin Freeman's true crime drama A Confession, about a real-life cop who sacrificed his career to trap a killer.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.