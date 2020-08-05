Netflix drops two new clips for 'Project Power'

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Netflix’s Project Power, and now the streaming service is giving us a bit of a taste of what we’re in for.

If you’re not familiar, Project Power is a new twist on your traditional superhero film. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx star in the film as a police officer and an ex-soldier that are trying to rid the streets of a new drug that gives you superpowers for 5 minutes. Sounds like a pretty awesome drug, if you ask me.

It debuts on Netflix on Aug. 14. You might remember us talking about the movie a few weeks ago when Netflix released its first clip from the movie that shows Joseph Gordon-Levitt taking a bullet straight to the face. It’s something to watch. If you didn’t catch it, you should go check that out right now. No really, we’ll wait.

Here’s Netflix’s official description of the show:

"On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don't know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

The early clips suggest that while those superpowers are powerful, they also won’t entirely prevent you from getting injured.

The new clips start with a scene from a classroom, where Dominique Fishback, who plays Robin in the film, performs a rap in class directed at her teacher about how the opportunities available to her are not the same as what might have been available

The next clip, called “under arrest” shows Robin with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character Frank discussing Art, played by Jamie Foxx, who is sitting in the back of Frank’s police car, presumably because Robin turned him in. In the clip, Robin pleads with Drank to not arrest him because he “won’t find his daughter,” which adds a new element to the story we weren’t aware of yet. The clips ends with Frank radioing his captain to let him know he’s brining Art in. Of course, since we know the two team up in the movie, we know something has to happen before they reach that police station.

We'll find out everything on Aug. 14 when Project Power officially hits Netflix.