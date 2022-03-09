Netflix gives update on Vikings: Valhalla season 2

Skål! Netflix has announced some big news on Vikings: Valhalla, sharing a timeline for the second season of the popular historic drama to launch on the streaming service. According to a report by Variety , Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is eying a 2023 debut. Not only that, the show’s third season is expected to begin production in the spring of 2022.

A follow up to the History Channel original series Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla takes place a few hundreds years after the previous series and follows the adventures of some of the most famous vikings in history— Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksson, Harald Sigurdsson and King Canute — as tensions rise between Vikings and English royals. Stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter, as well as showrunner Jeb Stuart, are all coming back for these new seasons.

Per Variety’s report, Netflix had already committed to a 24-episode series order for Vikings: Valhalla, with it being broken up into three seasons of eight episodes. Production on the season 2 has already wrapped, which will allow Netflix to launch its eight episodes at some point in 2023, though a specific date was not provided. Even with season 3 slated to begin production this spring, no hints as to when it may be ready for viewers were given.

Vikings: Valhalla season 1 premiered on Netflix February 25 and immediately became one of the streamer’s most popular shows. Released in the back half of the week of Feb. 21-27, viewers watched more than 80.5 million hours of Vikings: Valhalla, only trailing Inventing Anna. In its first full week on the streaming service, Feb. 28-March 6, Vikings: Valhalla surpassed the scammer story as the most watched TV show with viewers watching more than 113.3 million hours.

In a statement to fans, Jeb Stuart thanked them for watching for season 1 and teased the upcoming seasons by saying: “While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

In order to watch Vikings: Valhalla season 1, you will need to be a Netflix subscriber. If you’re interested in checking out the original History Channel Vikings show, that is available on Prime Video and for Peacock Premium subscribers.