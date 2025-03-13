Netflix's Temptation Island lured me in but left me tempted to think of other shows

As much as I love great acting, powerful dialogue and witty banter that can come from some amazing scripted programs, reality TV is a guilty pleasure. Which is why I was more than willing to give Temptation Island a shot on Netflix. Sadly, upon watching, I can’t say I’m looking to continue on with the series.

Almost immediately from jump watching Temptation Island, I was tempted to think about other shows and eagerly anticipating their return. By default, largely due to the “island” in the titles, I was reminded of Love Island USA.

For a few summers now, Love Island USA has become a must-watch series, as I find it greatly entertaining to watch the contestants compete for love while competing for a prize. While Temptation Island isn’t exactly the same premise given the Netflix series follows couples as they try to see if the problems in their relationships are worth overcoming or if they’re better off dating one of the temptresses or temptors, it does remind me of the Casa Amor phase of Love Island USA.

During Casa Amor, show couples are tempted in a similar manner, but the stakes are lower and the temptation makes more sense. At least in my mind, it’s more realistic to see a guy or girl willing to turn their head on national TV after only being in a "relationship" for a few weeks as opposed to a year or two. So I think I just rather see such antics on Love Island USA (I hope Love Island USA season 7 is like Love Island USA season 6, as it was the best season far and I loved cast members like Serena and Kordell.)

Temptation Island (Image credit: Netflix)

Now taking this back to the introduction of the temptresses, I have to say, seeing them all walking up to the couples in closed sheer red robes eerily reminded me of a series that is scripted and completely opposite the vibe of Temptation Island — The Handmaid's Tale. I’m not sure if it’s because The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (the final season) is due out this spring, but watching the temptresses walk in uniformity in red gave me an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu. The Elizabeth Moss drama is riveting as it is traumatic, so that is one connection I wish I hadn’t made.

The final show I found myself thinking about while watching Temptation Island was fellow Netflix series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The Nick and Vanessa Lachey series is alike in that both programs center on couples who have reached their wits end, but are trying to determine if being with other people will make them realize that they should be single or in a relationship with the one they profess to love. The Ultimatum seems to have a slightly elevated feel, even if Temptation Island has the backdrop isn’t a gorgeous ocean view.

All in all, I just prefer to watch a show and be focused on that show. I’d rather my mind didn’t drift to the other series I can’t wait to watch instead. Which yes, lies on me as the viewer, but should I bear all the responsibility? But hey, you be the judge.

Temptation Island is now streaming on Netflix.