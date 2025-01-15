Netflix’s Zero Day sneak peek sees Robert De Niro under pressure

Robert De Niro is desperately searching for clues as an unseen threat attempts to break down the door in the sneak peek of Netflix’s new political thriller Zero Day. The new limited series is De Niro’s first starring role in a TV series, and while he’s the only one that we see in the preview of the opening scene that Netflix released, the show is going to be a star-studded affair when it premieres on February 20.

Created by Griselda’s Eric Newman and The Thing About Pam’s Noah Oppenheim, Zero Day follows former US president George Mullen (De Niro) as he is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, which leads him down a dark web of lies and conspiracies. The series also features Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemmons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir.

Again, we only see De Niro in the sneak peek, which you can watch yourself right here:

ZERO DAY | Robert De Niro | Opening Scene Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

De Niro’s Mullen is attempting to open a safe in what appears to be his office. Why can’t he remember the combination? Perhaps it has something to do with the helicopter we can hear hovering outside and the unknown person/people trying to get into the office. Mullen searches all over the office for something, a clue, ultimately finding a date — April 29, 1975 — on the back of a picture of him and friends from their time in the military. Mullen then tries a combination based on this date, which manages to open the safe. But what’s inside? That’s something you’ll have to wait to find out when Zero Day premieres.

Talking about the show on Netflix’s Tudum blog, Oppenheim said the show “looks at the cost of power” for those tasked with learning the truth about such instances of national importance, including “what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families.”

Political thrillers are looking like the bread and butter of Netflix in the early parts of 2025. In addition to Zero Day the streamer is going to release The Night Agent season 2 and The Recruit season 2 in the first few weeks of the year.

Also, if you’re a fan of Robert De Niro, the first few months of 2025 are going to be a good time, as the Oscar-winning actor also has a new movie coming out, The Alto Knights, on March 21.

In order to watch Zero Days when it premieres on February 20, you must be a subscriber to one of the available Netflix plans.