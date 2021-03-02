Netlifx's 'The Way of the Househusband' anime series now has a trailer

Netflix confirmed the release date with a trailer for the upcoming anime series The Way of the Househusband. The series is an adaptation of Kousuke Oono's original manga, which has been one of the rising stars of the manga scene in recent years, making it easily one of the most anticipated anime series adaptions as of late. The Way of the Househusband is set to premiere on April 8 worldwide. The in-motion trailer was directed by Chiaki Kon for J.C. Staff.

Kenjiro Tsuda will provide the voice of the Tatsu, the titular househusband. Tsuda previously brought the main character to life through a series of live-action shorts. The rest of the cast included Shizuka Itou as Miku, Tatsu's wife, and Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa, Tatsu's former lackey. Viz Media has licensed the manga for an official English release if you’re interested in checking out the series for yourself and can’t wait until April 8 for the anime series.

Netflix describes the anime series as follows:

"It’s a day in the life of your average househusband—if your average househusband is the legendary yakuza 'the Immortal Dragon'! A former yakuza legend leaves it all behind to become your everyday househusband. But it’s not easy to walk away from the gangster life, and what should be mundane household tasks are anything but! He was the fiercest member of the yakuza, a man who left countless underworld legends in his wake. They called him 'the Immortal Dragon.' But one day, he walked away from it all to travel another path—the path of the househusband! The curtain rises on this cozy yakuza comedy!"

The Way of the Househusband is just one of several new anime series to debut on the Netflix streaming platform. Pacific Rim: The Black received an official trailer recently and premieres this month. There are also anime adaptations on the way from the Terminator franchise. It’s a great time to be a fan of anime.