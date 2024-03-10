A new Abbott Elementary episode is airing tonight after the Oscars

Yes, we also were upset that there was no new Abbott Elementary episode last week. But there's good news: that means fans of the school-set sitcom will be treated to not one, but two brand-new episodes this week, with the first one airing tonight, March 10, after the 2024 Oscars broadcast.

The sixth episode of the workplace comedy's third season, entitled "Willard R. Abbott," will air directly after the 96th annual Academy Awards, at 10:30pm Eastern on ABC. The official synopsis for this specially scheduled edition reads: “Abbott Elementary is deemed a Philadelphia historical landmark, much to Ava and Janine’s delight; the school plans a celebration in honor of its namesake, but not everything goes as planned.”

The ep will guest star Jennifer Elise Cox, best known for her hilarious portrayal of Jan Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel, as well as June Diane Raphael, who Abbott fans might remember as Elizabeth Washington, a representative from the local news station who helped present Gregory (Tyler James Williams) with his Educator of the Year award back in season two.

Along with the special post-Oscars edition of the Emmy-winning series, yet another fresh episode of Abbott Elementary will be airing later this week on March 13, returning to its usual weekly timeslot of Wednesdays at 9pm Eastern. The seventh episode is titled "The Librarian" and its synopsis reads: "Janine spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; however, when friction arises with one of the teachers, it strains Janine's relationships with both parties. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home."

In terms of how to watch Abbott Elementary season 3 without a cable plan, you can use live TV streaming services to stream channels over the internet. ABC is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, and you can find prices for the various services below. Your alternative is to use Hulu, with each episode arriving on the streaming service a day after it airs on ABC.

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab) A photo posted by on

Check out a sneak peek of the after-the-Oscars Abbott Elementary episode above, shared on Instagram by the show's creator and star Quinta Brunson.