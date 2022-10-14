New I'm A Celebrity trailer reveals vital clue to show's start date

A brand new I'm A Celebrity trailer has dropped and it gives fans a huge insight into when we will be getting the new series on our screens.

The sparkly new trailer, which will debut on air for the first time this evening at 7.24 pm on ITV, sees Ant and Dec return to the Australian jungle for the first time in two years for I'm A Celebrity 2022.

The comedy duo can be seen traveling over the jungle in a helicopter when Ant starts throwing their luggage out of the open door, telling Dec ominously that their bags will 'meet them there'!

Dec doesn't look too keen on jumping out the helicopter! (Image credit: ITV)

The next thing Dec knows is Ant's throwing himself out of the helicopter, ready to skydive into camp... leaving Dec with no choice but to nervously jump out after his friend.

The pair then freefall down to camp before pulling their parachutes, which read 'we're back!' hinting that the show isn't far from returning to our screens. However, the real clue in the trailer comes right at the very end when it is revealed that the new series will be starting in November.

So now ITV has confirmed that I'm a Celebrity 2022 will start next month, when in November can we expect to see the new batch of celebrities heading into the jungle?

Traditionally the show starts on either the second or third Sunday of November, meaning this year could see the show begin on ITV on November 13 or November 20. However, the 2022 season could see a slightly earlier start so that it doesn't clash with the World Cup, meaning it could start in early November so it finishes before the football begins.

Ant's ready for the new season of I'm A Celebrity. (Image credit: ITV)

Other big news for I'm A Celebrity fans is the 2023 start of I'm A Celebrity All Stars. The I'm A Celebrity spin-off will see iconic campmates from over the years return once again to take on new challenges in a brand new camp in South Africa.

Which of the past I'm A Celebrity winners will be crowned the All Stars champion?