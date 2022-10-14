New I'm A Celebrity trailer reveals vital clue to show's start date
First look at the new I'm A Celebrity trailer which reveals more 2022 series details.
A brand new I'm A Celebrity trailer has dropped and it gives fans a huge insight into when we will be getting the new series on our screens.
The sparkly new trailer, which will debut on air for the first time this evening at 7.24 pm on ITV, sees Ant and Dec return to the Australian jungle for the first time in two years for I'm A Celebrity 2022.
The comedy duo can be seen traveling over the jungle in a helicopter when Ant starts throwing their luggage out of the open door, telling Dec ominously that their bags will 'meet them there'!
The next thing Dec knows is Ant's throwing himself out of the helicopter, ready to skydive into camp... leaving Dec with no choice but to nervously jump out after his friend.
The pair then freefall down to camp before pulling their parachutes, which read 'we're back!' hinting that the show isn't far from returning to our screens. However, the real clue in the trailer comes right at the very end when it is revealed that the new series will be starting in November.
So now ITV has confirmed that I'm a Celebrity 2022 will start next month, when in November can we expect to see the new batch of celebrities heading into the jungle?
Traditionally the show starts on either the second or third Sunday of November, meaning this year could see the show begin on ITV on November 13 or November 20. However, the 2022 season could see a slightly earlier start so that it doesn't clash with the World Cup, meaning it could start in early November so it finishes before the football begins.
Other big news for I'm A Celebrity fans is the 2023 start of I'm A Celebrity All Stars. The I'm A Celebrity spin-off will see iconic campmates from over the years return once again to take on new challenges in a brand new camp in South Africa.
Which of the past I'm A Celebrity winners will be crowned the All Stars champion?
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.