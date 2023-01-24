New Jill Dando Netflix documentary in the making

Jill Dando will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary which is set to debut this year and will focus on the presenter's life and the aftermath of her death.

The Netflix series will reportedly blend archive footage, new research, and revelatory interviews exploring Jill Dando’s life, career, legacy, and her death in 1999 when she was shot dead outside her home in West London.

Not much is known about the documentary at the moment, except for the fact it's made up of multiple parts and will be directed by Marcus Plowright, who previously worked on the TV movie The Murder of Jill Dando which was released in 2019.

We don't have a title yet, but it will join a number of recent high-profile Netflix documentaries such as Harry & Meghan, Pamela: a love story, and Break Point.

With Dando's death remaining unsolved to this day, there's been a lot of speculation about what happened to her. At the time, her murder led to a complex investigation that saw a suspect convicted before later being cleared after a retrial.

Jill Dando, who died aged 37, had a successful career in the media, known for co-presenting Crimewatch alongside Nick Ross, and also presented BBC's Breakfast Time (now known as Breakfast) and the Six O'Clock News. In 1997, she was chosen as BBC’s Personality of the Year.

Plus she fronted the much-loved BBC travel show, Holiday.

Jill Dando and Nick Ross presented Crimewatch together. (Image credit: BBC)

Jill's death came as a shock to the nation, with many continuing to pay tribute to her years down the line. Her former co-host Nick Ross collected his CBE in 2022 and honoured Jill in his speech.

In it, he said: "She was, I think like me and like other people involved in the show, changed by meeting more and more of the victims. But she was utterly committed to the show. There’s a danger of presenters often liking to upstage each other. She was the opposite of that."

The new Jill Dando documentary will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.