New on Hulu August 3-9: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 3-9? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Arriving on the streaming service are a little seen buy highly-rated horror movie, a fan-favorite prank show and a brand new era of a popular reality series.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in August.

Suitable Flesh (2023)

Heather Graham in Suitable Flesh (Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

"Certified Fresh" hidden horror gem comes to Hulu starting August 3

If you haven't heard of Suitable Flesh don't fret, we hadn't either. The movie flew well below the mainstream radar but by all accounts it looks to be one to watch this month, especially among horror aficionados. "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , the movie is based on an H.P. Lovecraft story about a psychiatrist who discovers that her patients are linked to an ancient curse. Heather Graham stars.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Sing along to the family movie on August 4

A recent streaming hit on Netflix (including being described as a perfect summer watch for families by my colleague Claire Crick), Lyle Lyle Crocodile makes his way to Hulu in August. Based on the classic children's book, Shawn Mendes voices the titular singing crocodile as he makes his life in New York City. Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Ego Nwodim also star.

Impractical Jokers season 8

James Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto on Impractical Jokers (Image credit: TruTV)

The Jokers’ pranks arrive on Hulu August 5

A lot of people enjoy playing practical jokes on their friends for big laughs, well the Impractical Jokers made a career out of it. James Murray ("Murr"), Brian Quinn ("Q"), Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto (the season coming to Hulu is before Gatto left the show), compete in various pranks where they each try to get others to call it quits; whoever loses the most challenges is forced to do a hilarious punishment. The season previous seasons of the show are also currently streaming on Hulu.

Dance Moms: A New Era season 1

(Image credit: Hulu)

Stream the new era starting August 7

Dance Moms is back. Sure, it's a new coach, new dancers and new moms, but expect similar levels of drama that fans of the reality series came to know as coach Glo Hampton has to deal with not only getting her students ready for tough national dance competitions but their demanding and scheming parents as well.

Food, Inc. 2 (2023)

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures/BFA/Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch the critically acclaimed documentary as of August 8 on Hulu

If you're curious about where your food comes from, then you are going to want to watch Food, Inc. 2, a documentary that examines the modern food industry's efficiency and vulnerabilities. It is a sequel to 2008's Oscar-nominated doc, which is available to watch on-demand in case you want to see the difference 15 years makes.

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (2023)

Hari Kondabolu (Image credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Hulu makes another stand-up available on August 9

Fans of NPR's Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me likely know Hari Kondabolu from his appearances as a contestant. Well now you can easily stream one of his stand-up specials. During the special Kondabolu humorously talks about the challenges he and his partner faced when having a child during the pandemic.