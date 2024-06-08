New on Hulu June 8-14: our expert picks the 7 new arrivals you need to stream

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, June 8-14? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and other specials arriving to the streaming service.

Looking at the slate of new additions to Hulu for this week, catching my eye is the latest season of a popular UK reality series, a critically-acclaimed but underrated movie and, something new to Hulu, classic stand-up comedy specials.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below. If you want to see everything that Hulu has to offer not just this week but for the rest of the month, read what's new on Hulu in June.

Love Island UK season 11

(Image credit: ITV)

UK reality dating competition premieres on Saturday, June 8

UK reality craze Love Island premiered its most recent season on June 3 and US subscribers don't have to wait long to watch it for themselves as the season premiere of Love Island season 11, aka Love Island 2024, arrives just five days later.

While the series has been spun off in different countries (including Love Island USA), this is the originator. Putting a group of hopeful singles together on an island as they flirt, make out and compete in challenges. Who can find love and who will be voted off the island?

Origin

Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in Origin (Image credit: Neon)

2023 movie directed by Ava DuVerany debuts on June 10

Based on the reviews that it received ("Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, including 97% positive audience ratings), it is a surprise that Origin did not get more attention when it was released in 2023. But now it has the chance to find its audience with its premiere on Hulu.

Based on the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson, Origin follows Wilkerson (played by Aunjanue Ellis-Talor) as she researches the origins and hierarchies of division among people. The movie also features Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga and Nick Offerman.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wreck season 2

(Image credit: BBC)

New season of comedy thriller drops on June 11

Viewers really enjoyed the first season of Wreck, a comedy thriller about a young man who gets a shop working on a cruise hip to investigate the disappearance of his sister. The mystery continues with season 2.

Set months after the blood-soaked conclusion to season 1, Jamie, Vivian and their found family of survivors are back on land, ready to strike back against Velorum, the corporate murder machine that claimed Jamie's sister.

BRATS

(Image credit: ABC News)

ABC News documentary special premieres on June 13

Feeling nostalgic for classic 80s movies? Then you're going to want to tune into the ABC News documentary BRATS.

BRATS explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as St. Elmo's Fire and The Breakfast Club that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before. Documentary director Andrew McCarthy, a member of the "Brat Pack," reunites with others to discuss their memories and what that era meant to them.

Blood Free season 1

(Image credit: Hulu)

New Korean sci-fi drama premieres on June 14

Korea has delivered some fan-favorite TV shows in recent years, and Blood Free hopes to be the next one to grab a foothold in the US.

Tormented by the memory of a terrorist attack that left his colleagues dead and the President of Korea disabled, former elite soldier Woo Chaewoon has dedicated his life to tracking down those responsible. But with attacks coming from all around and the truth far more twisted than anyone could have imagined, will Chaewoon be able to get to the bottom of what happened that day before Jayu's enemies exact their revenge?

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang

(Image credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images)

2019 stand-up comedy special from the Animal Control star comes to Hulu June 14

Hulu is getting into the stand-up game, including offering subscribers past specials from big names. Once such is this one from Joel McHale from 2019.

Best known for hosting The Soup and starring in Community, as well as his current show Animal Control, this was actually McHale's first stand-up special. But anyone who knows McHale knows he has plenty to comment on that'll make you laugh.

LaVell Crawford: Home for the Holidays

(Image credit: Showtime)

2017 stand-up comedy special from Breaking Bad favorite arrives June 14

If you only know LaVell Crawford from his roles as Huell from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, then get ready for a whole new side of him, as stand-up was his first calling card.

In his 2017 special Crawford remembers his holiday experiences, including Christmas and Thanksgiving with his family and traveling to Disneyland.