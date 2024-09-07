New on Hulu September 7-13: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, September 7-13? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Hulu's new offerings highlight the fact that the fall TV slate is officially here, as a new Fox animated series and FX spy drama are going to land on the streamer after they air. Meanwhile Hulu has a brand new original comedy that it is premiering this week.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Universal Basic Guys

New Fox animated series hits on-demand streaming on September 9

Fox's Sunday primetime lineup of animated series has a new entry this year, Universal Basic Guys, which will be available to stream on-demand the day after it airs on TV, in this case, Monday, September 9. The show, which comes from Game of Zones creators Adam and Craig Malamut, focuses on two brothers who lose their job but become part of a new Universal Basic Income program, which allows them to get into all kinds of antics. Could this join the pantheon of Fox animated series like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers?

Boy Kills World (2024)

2024 new movie makes its streaming debut on September 13

Boy Kills World didn't exactly cause a stir when it was first released in movie theaters earlier in 2024, but it definitely feels like a movie that people will be more accepting of as a streaming title. Bill Skarsgård stars as a deaf person, whose internal monologue is voiced by Archer actor Jon H. Benjamin, who seeks revenge against the people who murdered his family. It features a recognizable cast that includes Michelle Dockery, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, Famke Janssen and more in a campy, bloody action movie.

How to Die Alone

Natasha Rothwell in How to Die Alone (Image credit: Lindsay Sarazin/Disney)

New Hulu original comedy lands on the streaming service September 13

After being one of the breakouts of The White Lotus season 1 and a key supporting actor in Issa Rae's Insecure, Natasha Rothwell is now headlining her own comedy series, How to Die Alone. She plays Mel, a broke flight attendant who suffers a near death experience that inspires her to start living life to the fullest. Rothwell is already a two-time Emmy-nominated actress; now that she gets to be the lead, it's exciting to think what she'll do in the spotlight.

In Vogue: The 90s

Anna Wintour in In Vogue: The 90s (Image credit: Disney+)

Fashion documentary tells all starting September 13

Every era of fashion is different, but the new documentary In Vogue: The 90s looks to give the definitive breakdown of the decade's style courtesy of the editors that were working at Vogue, the iconic fashion magazine, at the time, including Anna Wintour, as well as those that were wearing the clothes, like Claudia Schiffer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mary J. Blige, Hillary Clinton, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

The Old Man season 2

John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges in The Old Man (Image credit: FX)

The acclaimed spy drama finally returns, landing on Hulu for on-demand viewing September 13

I plan to watch every episode of The Old Man season 2 as it airs live on FX so I can't possibly fall behind, but if you're not as obsessed with this show as I am and are OK to wait until the next day, the Jeff Bridges' spy drama will have each new episode available to stream on Hulu the day after it premieres on FX. Personally, I can't wait to pick up on the story of Dan Chase (Bridges), as he attempts to rescue his daughter (Alia Shawkat) from the Afghan warlord Faraz Hamzad. Two years was too long a wait, but The Old Man is back!