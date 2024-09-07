New on Max September 7-13: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, September 7-13? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees a new episode of a popular 90 Day spinoff and a brand-new episode of a docuseries that's simply bananas. Plus, rounding out our must-watch unscripted content is the debut of a new docuseries about one of the greatest shows of all time. If you're searching for something from the scripted realm, a 2024 blockbuster hits the streamer.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos

Docuseries about The Sopranos airing on September 7

If you're one of the millions of fans who enjoyed The Sopranos during its run, then Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos is worth checking out. The docuseries pulls the curtain back on what went into making the award-winning show and how The Sopranos creator David Chase draws parallels with his own life.

Chimp Crazy

Tonka and Tonia Haddix in Chimp Crazy (Image credit: HBO)

Chimp Crazy episode 4 debuts on September 8, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Chimp Crazy continues to be one of the most bizarre, yet intriguing, documentaries of 2024, and it concludes this week. The fate of Tonka is better explained in the final episode and some light is shed on what happens to Tonia and her dreams of a chimpanzee sanctuary.

By the way, the must-watch factor of this docuseries isn't a complete shocker, as it hails from the director/executive producer of the pandemic sensation, Tiger King (which you can watch on Netflix).

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7

Tigerlily on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 2 premieres September 9

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 returns with a new episode this week, featuring the freshmen couples of the 90 Day family. These pairs face the usual ups and downs that come with new relationships, and their love journeys are further complicated due to cultural differences and incredibly long distances. Will love conquer all?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coming from America

A member of the Davis Family in Coming from America (Image credit: Max)

Coming from America sees four Black American families move overseas, and the next new episode airs on September 12

Coming from America follows the journey of Black Americans as they pick up their lives and relocate to African nations, enticed by the lure of their ancestry, a possible better life and more. Will those in this docuseries come to embrace their bold decision to move, or will they wish they stayed put?

Civil War (2024)

Kirsten Dunst in Civil War (Image credit: A24)

The political sci-fi movie streams on Max on September 13

When Civil War hit the box office, it provided an interesting viewing experience as it blended political nuance and sci-fi elements to tell the story of America in the future deeply embedded in war. Kirsten Dunst stars as a relentless journalist covering the the events from the frontlines as rebel forces descend upon the White House.