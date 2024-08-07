90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the series

The ups and downs of long-distance relationships are once again on full display as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 arrives just in time for fall TV.

This season on the popular spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé sees eight new couples bravely share their journeys of love as they navigate the difficulties that come when two people from two different countries and cultural backgrounds romantically join forces. Will the pairs have what it takes to show that love conquers all, or will they end their season's run in heartache?

Here's everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 debuts on Sunday, September 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC and Max in the US.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television and don't have a subscription to Max, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . In the UK, the series is expected to air on Discovery Plus.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 cast

Here are the new couples joining the 90 Day universe.

Image 1 of 8 Vanja and Božo (Image credit: TLC) Tigerlily and Adnan (Image credit: TLC) Sunny and Veah (Image credit: TLC) Rayne and Chidi (Image credit: TLC) Matilda and Niles (Image credit: TLC) Faith and Loren (Image credit: TLC) Ingrid and Brian (Image credit: TLC) Magda and Joe (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 premise

Here's what viewers can look forward to with each couple this season:

Tigerlily (Texas) & Adnan (Jordan)

"Tigerlily is a glamorous 41-year-old mother of two with a taste for the finer things in life. After leaving a controlling 10-year marriage she vowed to never marry again — until she met Adnan, a 22-year-old model from Jordan on social media. Despite their age gap, their relationship has progressed quickly and after only four months of talking, Tigerlily plans to marry Adnan on the day she arrives in Jordan. While her friends are telling her to wait and warning her that Adnan's Muslim faith could mean there are huge cultural differences she hasn't considered, Tigerlily is ready to risk it all for love. Will this finally be the happily ever after she's looking for?"

Rayne (New Mexico) & Chidi (Nigeria)

"Rayne is a chicken farmer from New Mexico. Having never been lucky in love, she has long craved intimacy and physical affection — and she thinks she may have finally found it with Chidi, a man from Nigeria with whom she has been talking online for the past five years. Not long after their relationship started to blossom, Rayne sent Chidi sexy selfies and was baffled when he wasn't responding to them... until she found out he was blind. Rayne loves the fact that Chidi is blind because it eases her insecurities about her looks. Rayne's family and friends have concerns that she isn't ready for the realities of being with a blind person and that her unconventional beliefs will not mesh with Chidi's Christianity, but Rayne is sure she and Chidi are meant to be together. After five years, Rayne knows this trip is high stakes for them both and is looking for a sense of commitment from Chidi — and a willingness to move to the US."

Loren (Nevada) & Faith (Philippines)

"Loren is a jack of all trades eking out a living in Las Vegas. Along his journey of self-discovery, he met Faith, who is transgender from the Philippines, on a dating site and they fell in love. Unbeknownst to Faith, Loren hopes his trip to meet her will be a permanent move to the Philippines, where he feels he can be more financially stable. Loren plans to devote every aspect of his life to make Faith happy and is eager to finally meet her in person, but he has not been completely honest about his financial situation nor his opinion on monogamy. Faith is excited, but nervous about opening herself up to Loren because she's never had a boyfriend before. With so much at stake, including a potential move and proposal, this trip has a lot riding on it for the couple."

Niles (Alabama) & Matilda (Ghana)

"Niles and Matilda met online two years ago. What started as a pen pal turned into a love affair once Niles realized Matilda had all the amazing qualities he wanted in a partner. Niles has found some difficulty in romantic relationships in the past. Certain of his love for Matilda, Niles proposed to Matilda over the phone. But while Matilda believes they are going to get married on this upcoming first visit and is actively planning the wedding, Niles wants to wait but is afraid to tell Matilda fearing her reaction."

Joe (Florida) & Magda (Poland)

"Joe is a charming and hardworking 34-year-old Italian Jersey boy who has fallen for Magda, a 23-year-old volleyball player from Poland. Magda is the first girl Joey deleted all his dating apps for, and she's all in for him — even recently quitting her job to prepare for her anticipated move to the US. Magda is ready to start making babies as soon as possible, but as much as he's into her, Joe isn't sure he's ready for a family with a woman he hasn't even met in person yet and is worried this is all moving a little too fast."

Brian (Illinois) & Ingrid (Brazil)

"Brian is quadriplegic and despite the various challenges of being in a wheelchair, he leads an independent and active lifestyle, and has traveled the world playing and coaching wheelchair rugby. While in Brazil, he fell in love with the culture and found that Brazilian women were more accepting of his disability. After several failed relationships, he met Ingrid on a dating site almost two years ago, but they never had the opportunity to meet in person until now. Brian truly believes that this time is different, and that Ingrid could be the one — but he's nervous. When she learns the truth about his past, will she be able to handle it?"

Veah (Florida) & Sunny (South Africa)

"They've fallen in love and are both anticipating a proposal on this trip, but they have trust issues, and Sunny is especially uncomfortable with Veah's ongoing friendship with her ex. They hope the fighting will subside when they meet in person but unbeknownst to Sunny, Veah, an anxious traveler has arranged for her ex-boyfriend to accompany her to South Africa to meet Sunny so that she doesn't have to travel alone. Will this trip seal the deal for their relationship or will her decision to bring her ex-boyfriend ruin everything?"

Vanja (Florida) & Božo (Croatia)

"Vanja is a vibrant 41-year-old Floridian who's fallen for Božo — a Croatian basketball player she matched with on dating app while on a solo trip in Europe. They didn't get to meet up at the time, but they've kept in touch and now Vanja is completely smitten and going to Croatia to meet him in person for the first time. Vanja is hoping for a ring, but friends and family have their concerns that she and Božo are not on the same page and that Vanja is heading to Croatia to get her heart broken."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 trailer

Check out the trailer for the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days below.