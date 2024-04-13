New on Netflix April 13-19: our expert picks the movies, shows and specials to stream

What to Watch's weekly new on Netflix round-up this week has perhaps one of the biggest skews ever this week: almost everything I've included in this list is non-fiction, be it a documentary series, comedy special or reality show.

That's not an intential bias, but most of Netflix's biggest additions this week (between Saturday, April 13 and Friday, April 19) are non-fiction. There's only one fictional entry, which is co-incidentally one of Netflix's most anticipated movies in a while.

Every week I go through the whole list of Netflix's upcoming shows, movies and specials, to curate this special list of what's worth watching and what everyone will be talking about. These are all Netflix Originals, so they'll be available in most regions around the world.

Like I said, most of these are non-fiction, so if you want something a drama, thriller or genre story to watch, here's last week's streaming round-up for you to peruse. But if you're happy with real-life drama, let's dive into what's new on Netflix this month.

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

Stand-up special arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, April 16

Popular British comedian and TV host Jimmy Carr is back for his latest Netflix stand-up special, recorded on his recent world tour and directed for the first time by the man himself.

In Natural Born Killer, Carr has promised "edgy takes" according to Netflix's description of the special, with topics set to involve religion, gun control, consent and cancel culture.

Carr's specials can often be a little more confrontational than his frequent TV gigs, so bear that in mind if this is the first special of his you've watched.

The Circle US season 6

Social media competition series returns on Wednesday, April 17

The US spin-off of the British competition show The Circle returns for its sixth season.

In The Circle, a group of contestants all live near to each other in a block of flats, but they can only communicate via social media, which allows them to create band-new personas if they like. Several weeks' of communicating and voting others out requires steadfast committment to this real or fake personality, while people can also be voted as 'influencers' or 'blocked'.

Bucking usual Netflix trends, The Circle US season 6 has a staggered release. Four episodes will be available on Wednesday, with three landing the week after and another three coming the week after that. Finally, on Wednesday, May 8, the finale will air.

Don't Hate The Player

French reality competition show lands on Wednesday, April 17

Two reality competition shows in one day?! While The Circle locks its contestants indoors, new French show Don't Hate The Player keeps its players in the great outdoors.

Don't Hate The Player tasks 13 contestants to compete against each other in a rickety old beachside camp, with the victors earning spots in a nearby luxury villa. The villa residents get to try and win a big money prize. The games are apparently based around strategy and survival, and they'll probably pit the contestants against each other a fair amount too.

The nine episodes of this curious new reality competition show will all be available on Netflix at once on Wednesday, April 17. You won't have to wait for new episodes of this!

Our Living World

Nature documentary arrives on Wednesday, April 17

While Our Living World isn't quite a competition show, there's a fair amount of rivalry in nature, right?

This new four-part documentary series takes a look at... well, the world we live in, and it's set to take a look at the different creatures and ecosystems around the world. Cate Blanchett narrates.

This show is part of Netflix's loose series of nature shows which also includes Our Universe, Our Planet and Our Oceans.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

Sci-fi action sequel debuts on Friday, April 19

The second part of Zack Snyder's bombastic sci-fi duology arrives in the form of Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, which follows on from Part One: A Child of Fire which came out in December 2023.

In A Child of Fire we watched a space renegade form a rag-tag band of warriors to protect a rural village from the tall demands of an evil empire. The one thing we didn't see was this actual defence take place, and that is what The Scargiver will show us.

In true Zack Snyder fashion expect lots of fighting, slow-mo action and shooting, and maybe some story or character moments here and there if there's time.