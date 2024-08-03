New on Netflix August 3-9: 6 new TV shows and movies picked by our expert

There's a heatwave where I live right now, and so the idea of finding something new on Netflix to watch this week is quite low on the priority list. But if you want to beat the heat and hide from the sun, you'll want to know what's new on the streamer.

This week, I'm looking at new Netflix Originals coming to the streaming service between Saturday, August 3 and Friday, August 9, and after picking through the full list of new releases I've picked out the 6 that you'll want to see.

It's mostly non-fiction content this week: we've got two competition shows, a dating series and a doggie documentary. Keeping things up for fiction fans are a new Korean action-comedy movie and the final season of a popular Netflix classic.

So let's find you something to watch that's new on Netflix this week...

The Influencer

(Image credit: Netflix)

South Korean social media influencer competition releases on Tuesday, August 6

Starting off the week is a new South Korean reality series called The Influencer.

This show takes 77 top Korean social media influencers and puts them in a competition in which receiving likes ensures they'll stay in the competition longer. Various challenges we'll see them having to strategize in order to remain relevant.

Love is Blind: UK

Dating show gets British spin-off on Wednesday, August 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Popular Netflix dating show Love is Blind gets a UK-specific spin-off this week, but it'll be available to watch elsewhere too.

In Love is Blind, contestants embark upon a social experiment in which they're put in pods and have to create a connection with other singletons, all without ever meeting them. They've got to build a relationship and plan a marriage, and only on altar day can they finally see each other.

The first four episodes of Love is Blind: UK come out on Wednesday, August 7. Four more episodes release a week later and the final two come a week after that.

The Umbrella Academy season 4

YA fantasy series gets final season on Thursday, August 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

When The Umbrella Academy season 4 lands, it'll mark the last batch of episodes in this young adult fantasy series.

The Umbrella Academy is about a team of superpowered young adults who have to re-team up in order to stop the end of the world. Their time-altering shenanigans only create more issues and in season 4, they've got to find their way in a new timeline in which they're stripped of their powers.

Unlike past seasons of The Umbrella Academy, there will only be six episodes in this last run, and they'll all hit Netflix on Thursday, August 8.

Inside the Mind of a Dog

Dog-umentary movie debuts on Friday, August 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe narrates new pet documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog, which follows up from Inside the Mind of a Cat from two years ago.

This documentary lets you know what it's like to be a dog, by answering all your questions about the animals. Why do they do what they do, and what's it like to be different types of canine? Expect lots of footage of cute dogs.

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

Baking competition show debuts on Friday, August 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's new baking show puts together seasoned US bakers in the hopes of winning $100,000.

In Blue Ribbon Baking Championship, people who've won blue ribbons in the various state fairs from around the US for their bakes are put head-to-head in order to determine who's best.

Celebrity baker Sandra Lee will be the judge with Jason Biggs acting as host.

Mission: Cross

Korean action-comedy movie releases on Friday, August 9

We're ending the week with a nice 100-minute action comedy movie, hailing from South Korea.

Mission: Cross stars Hwang Jung-min (The Wailing) and Yum Jung-ah (Smugglers) as a married couple. He's a former secret agent and she's a detective, and when a mission causes them to revert to their professions, they find themselves learning about the secrets each has kept hidden.