New on Netflix Feb 1-7: our expert picks 7 new shows and movies to watch this week

The next big occasion on the calendar is Valentine's Day, and Netflix has seemingly taken note. Lots of its upcoming release calendar is romance-oriented, although there's options for everyone else too.

I'm What to Watch's streaming expert and every week I look through everything coming to Netflix, in order to share a curated list of the must-watch shows and movies. This week, it's new releases from the first week of February: Saturday, February 1 through to Friday, February 7.

As I said there's a lot of romance, both in movies and shows, but there are also sports documentaries, game shows, some crime thrillers and more. So whatever you're into, you'll find something to watch.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Survival game show lands on Wednesday, February 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

British TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls helm the competition series Celebrity Bear Hunt, which takes place in Costa Rica.

The series sees various British actors, singers and TV personalities dropped into the jungle, where Grylls has to hunt them down. If they're caught, they're eliminated from the show.

All episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt will land on Netflix on Wednesday, February 7.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kinda Pregnant

Comedy movie lands on Wednesday, February 5

(Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

Comedy actress Amy Schumer takes up her next starring role in Kinda Pregnant, which lands this week.

Schumer plays a woman named Lainy, who becomes jealous of all the attention her pregnant friend receives. In order to get that same kind of attention she fakes her own pregnancy... which becomes a problem when she meets the man of her dreams.

You can watch Kinda Pregnant from Wednesday, February 5, with Netflix getting ahead of Valentine's Day with the early release.

Prison Cell 211

Mexican thriller lands on Wednesday, February 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix hasn't shared many details on the Mexican series Prison Cell 211, or Celda 211 in its native language, but the plot synopsis makes it sound worth a watch.

The series follows a human rights lawyer, who is visiting a prison just as a riot breaks out. In order to stay alive he has to pretend that he's one of the inmates. The series hits Netflix on Wednesday, February 5.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Australian drama series releases on Thursday, February 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of Netflix's most anticipated series of February is Apple Cider Vinegar, which is based on true events. It stars Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role.

Apple Cider Vinegar dramatizes the life of Belle Gibson, a woman who used the burgeoning force of social media to create a wellness empire that was all based on fake science. We watch as her empire is built but then crumbles as Gibson doubles down on some dubious claims.

All episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar stream worldwide on Netflix from Thursday, February 6.

The Åre Murders

Swedish crime drama lands on Thursday, February 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

A new Scandi-noir series landing this week is called The Åre Murders, based on a book series by Viveca Sten and set in the Swedish town of Åre.

The story follows a newly-suspended and newly-dumped police officer who stays with her sister in Åre . When a woman disappears, the disgraced officer begins to investigate the case, alongside a local police officer. The series lands on Thursday, February 6.

Sweet Magnolias season 4

Drama series returns on Thursday, February 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

A popular drama series returns to Netflix with Sweet Magnolias season 4, which lands this week.

Sweet Magnolias is about three "modern-day southern belles" as our writer puts it, who navigate romances while living in South Carolina. In season 3 they're also dealing with Christmas, nasty weather and a town crisis. All episodes land at once on Thursday, February 6.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Cricket documentary film lands on Friday, February 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ending the week is a feature documentary for sports fans called The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, about a long-running cricketing rivalry.

The film explores the history of India and Pakistan's cricketing rivalry over the years, touching on both the sport teams and the cultural clashes, and it also looks at what it's like being a fan of both teams today.

You can watch The Greatest Rivalry on Netflix from Friday, February 7.