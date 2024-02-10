New on Netflix Feb 10-16: our expert picks the 8 shows and movies worth watching

It can be hard to keep up with the huge amount of shows, movies and specials added to Netflix every week. Between its own-brand Netflix Originals, and all the licensed videos added all the time, there's an overwhelming number of videos being added constantly.

That's why we've let What to Watch's brave streaming expert step up, to adventure through Netflix's upcoming release slate and find all the new original additions that are worth watching. No longer will you need to mindlessly scroll through page upon page of Netflix videos, trying to find something to pass the time: we'll do it for you!

In this week's version of our New on Netflix list, we're looking at uploads between Saturday, February 10 and Friday February 16. As you can imagine due to the certain date between those two, there are quite a few romances on the list, but there's also plenty of action, murder and science for those who don't need the lovin'.

Ready? Let's walk through the next week of new Netflix shows, movies and specials:

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

Type: comedy special| releases: Tuesday, February 13 | for fans of: Look At You, Quarter-Life Crisis, Netflix stand-up

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week with a stand-up special from American stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson, on her third Netflix special.

Have It All is an hour-long show in which the new After Midnight host asks if you can really... well, 'have it all', as she discusses finding your dream job, dating in your 30s and dealing with insomnia. Probably in funnier terms than that.

The Heartbreak Agency

Type: movies | releases: Wednesday, February 14 | for fans of: rom-coms, German humour

Next up, we've got a German rom-com movie called The Heartbreak Agency, which debuts on Valentine's Day.

The 90-minute flick centers on Maria, who runs a therapy agency that helps heartbroken individuals get over their romances. But when she convinces a client to break up with journalist Karl, the latter decides to get revenge by exposing the heartbreak agency as a big fraud.

This puts Maria and Karl in a head-to-head conflict that may bring them a lot closer than they intended...

Love is Blind season 6

Type: TV show| releases: Wednesday, February 14 | for fans of: reality dating TV, the past 5 seasons

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of Netflix's longest-running reality shows returns with Love is Blind season 6, which gets its first six episodes this week (before a staggered weekly release for the rest of the month).

If you haven't heard of it, Love is Blind makes pairs of singles bond from adjacent pods, without getting to see each other. They have to date, plan a wedding, and form an emotional bond... and then, on the day of the marriage, they get to finally meet the person, and decide whether they're worth it or not.

Players

Type: movie | releases: Wednesday, February 14 | for fans of: rom-coms, American humor

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our second Valentines Day rom-com is from America, with Players giving us our dose of classic Hollywood will-they-won't-they.

In Players, Gina Rodriguez plays a talented pick-up artist who, with her friends, has perfected a series of "plays" with her friends that can guarantee one-night stands. However, when she accidentally develops feelings for a war correspondent played by Tom Ellis, she starts to learn that love maybe isn't a game that you can play.

House of Ninjas

Type: TV show| releases: Thursday, February 15 | for fans of: action shows, Japanese content

Half of the kids on the planet have wanted to be ninjas at some point (don't check this stat), and House of Ninjas is set in a parallel world where they can, because in this world, the mysterious order still exists.

The show follows Haru, a former ninja who's now struggling to live a sword-free life. But as he slowly learns how to nurture relationships and adjust to everyday life, a strange new religion emerges, and its founder has particular ties to Haru.

Netflix promises that this show will be action-packed with lots of ninja action.

The Vince Staples Show

Type: TV show| releases: Thursday, February 15 | for fans of: Insecure, Vince Staples' music

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you haven't heard of Vince Staples, he's a rapper who's becoming big as an actor in the likes of Abbott Elementary, Insecure and White Men Can't Jump, and now he has his own show on Netflix.

The Vince Staples Show gives fictionalized accounts of Staples' life, as he gets into misadventures and hijinx as he straddles the line between fame and infamy. Joining Staples are Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrewa Elsworth and Naté Jones.

The Abyss

Type: movie| releases: Friday, February 16 | for fans of: disaster movies, Swedish stories

Something bad is going down in Sweden — literally — in The Abyss, a new disaster movie from the country.

In The Abyss, the Swedish town of Kiruna begins to fall into the earth, with residents having to flee as streets and buildings collapse. Frigga, the security chief at a mine that may be involved, finds herself having to manage this ongoing disaster while also protecting her family from the growing collapse.

Could The Abyss be worth watching? I've already added it to my watchlist, so I hope so!

Einstein and the Bomb

Type: movie| releases: Friday, February 16 | for fans of: Albert Einstein, Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

It's only natural that Netflix would create a documentary to ape off the success of Oppenheimer, and it's here in the form of Einstein and the Bomb.

The documentary looks at Albert Einstein and his life, in particular his links to J. Robert Oppenheimer and his influence in the creation of the atomic bomb. It'll combine documentary with dramatic recreations.