The Vince Staples Show: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

Continuing his comedy run, rapper Vince Staples is leading his own series aptly titled The Vince Staples Show. This comes on the heels of him starring in the Emmy-Award-winning series Abbott Elementary as Maurice and appearing as himself in Issa Rae’s popular show Insecure.

So what can would-be viewers look forward to with The Vince Staples Show? Here’s everything we know about it.

The Vince Staples Show premieres on Netflix on Thursday, February 15. The show’s first season on the streamer consists of five episodes.

The Vince Staples Show plot

Here is an official synopsis of The Vince Staples Show:

"Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does."

Andrea Ellsworth and Vince Staples, The Vince Staples Show (Image credit: Netflix)

The Vince Staples Show cast

Once again, The Vince Staples Show stars rapper Vince Staples. Although he’s from the music world, he’s appeared in a number of popular comedies as of late including Insecure season 4 and Abbott Elementary season 2. He also played Speedy in White Men Can’t Jump.

Starring alongside Staples in The Vince Staples Show are Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth. Bell Calloway has had quite the career in Hollywood having starred in projects like Coming to America, What’s Love Got to Do with It, The Black Hamptons, This Is Us and Saints & Sinners. Ellsworth has appeared in shows like Shameless, #BlackAF, Gentefied and Truth Be Told.

Also appearing in The Vince Staples Show are Naté Jones (Abbott Elementary), Arturo Castro (History of the World: Part II), Scott MacArthur (Killing It), Bryan Greenberg (You People) and Myles Bullock (BMF).

The Vince Staples Show trailer

Right away, the tone of the trailer puts us in the mind of Insecure and Atlanta.

How to watch The Vince Staples Show

The Vince Staples Show is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to watch the episodes will need a Netflix subscription in order to watch. Currently, the streaming service offers several options for would-be subscribers.