New on Netflix Feb 8-14: our expert picks 7 new movies and shows to stream this week

Given that Valentine's Day falls this week, we can forgive Netflix for releasing a romance story or two... or five, as it's a pretty love-heavy week this week.

Below, you'll find a list of 7 new movies and shows coming to Netflix between Saturday, February 8 and Friday, February 14; I'm What to Watch's streaming expert and I picked these as the biggest new additions the streamer has this week.

If you're not a fan of romance there's also a war documentary and an animated fantasy movie but your pickings are slim; use our list of the best Netflix shows to find an alternative.

Surviving Black Hawk Down

War docuseries releases on Monday, February 10

Netflix begins the week with a documentary series named around, but not actually about, the Ridley Scott movie Black Hawk Down.

Surviving Black Hawk Down is about the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, which Black Hawk Down was set during. The series tells the story of the two-day battle, with interviews from combatants on both sides and "raw, immersive storytelling" according to Netflix.

All episodes of Surviving Black Hawk Down will hit Netflix on Monday, February 10.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Anime movie releases on Tuesday, February 11

Netflix is releasing a second anime movie based on its popular The Witcher series of fantasy novel adaptations, and unlike the first one, this actually stars the titular monster-hunter.

In The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, the franchise main character Geralt is hired to investigate some attacks in a seaside village. There, he finds himself caught in a war between humans and merpeople with something strange lurking beneath the surface.

Sirens of the Deep is a 90-minute movie and you can watch it from Tuesday, February 11.

Honeymoon Crasher

French comedy movie arrives on Wednesday, February 12

Honeymoon Crasher sees Netflix remaking its own two-year-old movie; Honeymoon with My Mother was a Spanish comedy film from 2022 and now there's a French version of it.

In Honeymoon Crasher, a man is left at the altar but instead of wasting his honeymoon trip, his mother comes along. He has to survive a romantic holiday with his mother, but maybe he can learn something on the way.

La Dolce Villa

Romance movie debuts on Thursday, February 13

Getting onto Netflix a day before Valentine's Day is La Dolce Villa, a new romance movie set in Italy.

The film is about a girl who moves to Italy to restore a run-down villa, and her businessman father who accompanies her to try to stop her doing so. There, the man finds an unexpected romance with a local.

Directed by Freaky Friday and Mean Girls director Mark Waters, the movie could be a good one for Valentine's fans.

Love is Blind season 8

Reality dating show returns on Friday, February 14

The latest season of the main series of dating show Love is Blind comes out on Valentine's Day.

In Love is Blind, a group of single people move into an apartment together, but they can only communicate digitally without seeing each other until they make a commitment. Season 8 moves the setting to Minneapolis.

Unlike most Netflix shows, Love is Blind season 8 has a rolling release schedule with new episodes coming out every Friday.

Dhoom Dhaam

Indian rom-com movie lands on Friday, February 14

Our next romance movie landing on Netflix this week is Dhoom Dhaam, which hails from India.

This comedy follows two very different lovers who have to make it through a chaotic wedding day when everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. You can watch it on Netflix on Friday, February 14, or Valentine's Day.

Melo Movie

Korean romance series lands on Friday, February 14

Our final romance story showcased today is Melo Movie, which is a movie from South Korea.

Melo Movie is about two film fans: one who becomes a critic and the other a young director. They have a romantic past but it fell apart; however when their paths cross again, they're given a second chance at love.

All episodes of Melo Movie will stream on Netflix from Friday, February 14.