New on Netflix June 1-7: 6 must-watched shows and movies picked by our expert

The library of Netflix is chock-full of TV shows, movies, documentaries and one-off specials for you to stream, but with so many videos to see, it can be hard to know what's new and worth watching.

To save you loads of research time, What to Watch's streaming expert has looked through all of Netflix's upcoming releases, to pick out which you should check out.

This week, we're looking at new uploads coming from between Saturday, June 1 and Friday, June 7 and our streaming expert has picked out 6 new uploads: one documentary, one reality series, two movies and two dramatic shows. A nice range for you to watch.

So here's what's worth watching that's new on Netflix this week.

How to Rob a Bank

Documentary movie arrives on Wednesday, June 5

Our only documentary this week is a feature-length one, telling us the story of a real heist that took place in Seattle in 1990.

How to Rob a Bank looks at a bank robber nicknamed Hollywood who pulled off a string of successful bank heists, inspired by the film Point Break. You'll learn how Hollywood succeeded in his heists, and how the FBI and Seattle police department teamed up to get to the bottom of it.

Under Paris

Shark horror movie debuts on Wednesday, June 5

Netflix has its own response to the 2024 Paris Olympics in the form of... a shark movie?

Under Paris is about a shark that infiltrates the river Seine (that's the one in Paris), during the city's hosting of a major sporting event. A scientist, a police commander and an environmental activist will need to team up in order to stop the shark from eating all the swimmers.

One for the horror fans out there.

Sweet Tooth season 3

Fantasy series final season arrives on Thursday, June 6

The Robert Downey-produced Sweet Tooth enters its final season on Thursday, with this third batch of episodes set to wrap up the story.

Sweet Tooth takes place after a disease wiped out lots of humanity but also caused more to be born mutated. We follow half-deer mutant Gus has he tries to track down his mother, along with a cast and crew of allies, and also a scientist trying to cure the disease.

This final season will follow Gus as he travels to the remote land of Alaska, where he'll find all the answers he needs. It comes out on Thursday, June 6.

Perfect Match season 2

All-star dating show returns on Friday, June 7

Netflix's all-star dating show returns this week with Perfect Match season 2.

Like the first season, the show will see contestants from other Netflix reality series like Love is Blind and The Ultimatum all put together in a last-ditch effort to see if they can find love amongst themselves, or if they're not in fact the perfect match.

The first lot of episodes will come out on Friday, June 7, with three more arriving a week later and the finale released the week after that.

Hit Man

Action comedy movie hits Netflix on Friday, June 7

After having garnered quite a buzz from playing in film festivals in 2023 and in theaters from May this year, new Richard Linklater movie Hit Man is finally joining Netflix's library this week.

Hit Man stars Glen Powell as Gary, a college professor who spends his spare time working for the police as a fake hit man in order to entrap those seeking his assassination services. However, this all goes wrong when he gets personally attached to a young woman hiring him to kill her husband.

This movie looks set to be the next big Netflix crime thriller, and it's also worth mentioning that it's all based on a true story!

Hierarchy

South Korean school drama comes out on Friday, June 7

Our final TV show of the week comes to us from South Korea in the form of Hierarchy, a school drama.

Hierarchy is set in a top-tier school called Jooshin High School, in which a minute fraction of tip-tier students control the lives of all their school mates. However, the power of this ultimate clique is threatened when a mysterious new student tries to bring down this group. Drama ensues... as does a death.

You can watch the series on Netflix from Friday, June 7, though Netflix hasn't said how many episodes are in its run.