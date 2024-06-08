New on Netflix June 8-14: our expert picks the 7 new arrivals you need to stream

If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix this week, we've got you covered, because each week our streaming expert looks at everything the platform has to offer to find you some brand-new picks.

This week, I'm looking at everything hitting Netflix between Saturday, June 8 and Friday, June 14, and there's a nice range of new additions so we'll definitely find you something to watch.

As with most weeks we've got a stand-up special but there are also documentaries, sports shows, international comedies, animated movies, sci-fi anthologies and more. Whatever you're into, you can find something to watch in our list below.

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes

Stand-up comedy special hits Netflix on Tuesday, June 11

This week's stand-up special from Netflix comes from American comedian Keith Robinson, taped from a show he performed several months back.

In Different Strokes, Keith Robinson talks about a stroke he had in 2016, including what he thinks caused it and what food he wanted to eat immediately after having the stroke. It's a candid but funny look at one man's ailments.

You can watch the hour-long Different Strokes on Netflix from Tuesday, June 11.

Tour De France: Unchained season 2

Sports docuseries returns on Tuesday, June 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ahead of the Tour de France 2024, Netflix is releasing its look-back of 2023's edition in the form of Tour de France: Unchained season 2.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This eight-part docuseries takes a look at last year's Tour de France, taking us behind the scenes for the giant cycling event. We'll get to meet all of the racers and other people involved with the French tour, to experience the scandals and rivalries of the 21-stage race.

All episodes of the next season of Tour de France: Unchained will hit Netflix on the same day: Tuesday, June 11.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 2

Antiques reality show returns on Wednesday, June 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're getting a second season of King of Collectibles this week, for people who are fascinated by the paraphernalia of the rich and famous.

Each episode of the show takes us on a deep dive into weird and rare collectibles: fancy Pokemon cards, items owned by famous people, old and rare teddy bears. Ken Goldin and his team (hence the name, it's not a typo!) go to auctions, speak to celebrities and search around to find famous pop culture and sports items that are worth money.

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Archaeological documentary feature arrives on Wednesday, June 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

China's army of earthenware sculptures, known as the Terracotta Army, is one of the artistic feats of the historical world, and now Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors promises to help you better understand the unique funeral creation.

The feature-length documentary will shine a light on the 8,000-strong sculpture army, looking at what archeologists found when unearthing the discovery in the 1970s.

The movie hits Netflix on Wednesday, June 12.

Doctor Climax

Thai drama series arrives on Thursday, June 13

(Image credit: Netflix)

A new (and possibly steamy) Thai series comes out this week, set in the country in the 1970s and dramatizing sentiments in the country at the time.

The series follows Doctor Nat, a doctor who begins writing a column answering people's sex-related questions that they can't ask in public due to the repressed nature of the country. However as Doctor Nat grows to help people, his own issues threaten to disrupt his reign as the fictional Doctor Climax.

The series all comes out at once on Netflix on Thursday, June 13.

Ultraman: Rising

Animated superhero movie debuts on Friday, June 14

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ultraman has been a popular figure in Japanese culture for decades, and Netflix has made a few adaptations of the monster-fighting superhero before, and Ultraman: Rising is the latest.

The film is about a superhero who's always defending Tokyo from monster attacks, until he finds himself accidentally raising the baby of one of these destructive creatures. It helps him get a new perspective on these enemies as he tries to protect the child from people who want to exploit it.

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams

Sci-fi and supernatural anthology series arrives on Friday, June 14.

After Cabinet of Curiosities saw esteemed horror director Guillermo Del Toro curate some horror stories into an anthology show, Netflix is copying that format with Nightmares and Daydreams, by Indonesian film director Joko Anwar.

Each episode of Nightmares and Daydreams explores the same world in different ways; it's a world in which extraterrestrial creatures are living amongst us. Through a series of interconnected though distinct stories, we'll learn more about this world and what it says about our own.

All seven episodes will land on Netflix on Friday, June 14.