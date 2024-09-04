New Strictly Come Dancing trailer reveals first look at fan favourite's iconic return

A brand new Strictly Come Dancing 2024 trailer has landed and it is just as fun and sparkly as we had hoped.

Not only will the new clip get everyone excited for the new series, which is set to hit our screens later this month, but it also gives us a first look at the return of Strictly favourite Amy Dowden.

Amy, who has been a professional dancer on the show since 2017, sadly missed Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. However, Amy announced her return to the show earlier this year and we can now see her joining the other professional dancers in a new trailer, which also shows fan favorite Aljaž Škorjanec back on the show after two years away.

Amy is collected by the Strictly party bus. (Image credit: BBC)

The new trailer sees the Strictly professionals dancing on a bright pink party bus in all their glittery glory, with Aljaž in the driver's seat while everyone else is dancing in the background to the party tune We Like To Party! (The Vengabus) by Vengaboys.

The party bus makes a special stop to collect Amy and fellow Strictly dancer, Lauren Oakley. Later, the bus also opens its doors to collect Johannes Radebe and Carlos Gu, who are also waiting patiently for it to arrive.

You can watch the trailer below...

This new trailer officially marks the start of the 22nd series of the BBC show, which will open with a launch show later this month.

The first episode will see an opening number performed in the studio to a medley of We Like To Party, Baby Baby by Corona, Pump Up The Jam + Get Up (Before The Night Is Over) by Technotronic, Absolutely Everybody by Vanessa Amarosi, Get Ready For This by 2 Unlimited, Saturday Night by Whigfield and Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit) by Gina G. The performance will be choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

The BBC has confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September 2024.