Lifetime's latest thriller Nobody Dumps My Daughter premieres tonight

An overly involved mother butting into her child's love life is certainly a movie trope, but Lifetime's latest thriller takes that maternal smothering to the next level. The network's new original Nobody Dumps My Daughter centers on an obsessive mother who desperately tries to rekindle her daughter's relationship with her ex-boyfriend after he dumped her, even resorting to nefarious means.



Debuting tonight, October 12 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Nobody Dumps My Daughter is a tale of a mother’s extreme lengths to reunite her daughter with her ex-boyfriend. "After Jimmy breaks up with Theresa (Jasmine Vega), her over-bearing mother, Mary (Ana Ortiz), becomes obsessed with mending their relationship after learning that Jimmy took her daughter’s virginity. Determined to reunite the couple, Mary does everything she can to convince Jimmy to change his mind… including bribing him," reads the official movie description, per Lifetime. "When her tactics fail, Mary becomes desperate and her meddling ways turn to murderous when she enlists the services of a fortune teller named Anna (Sheila E.) and hitman to murder Jimmy in attempts to reclaim her daughter’s purity."

Along with Ana Ortiz, Jasmine Vega and musician-actress Sheila E., the cast for Nobody Dumps My Daughter includes Aiden Howard, Zak Santiago, Caitlin Stryker, Debbie Podowski, Lucia Morris and Mackenzie Murdock. Stanley M. Brooks was in the director's seat, with a script from Richard Blaney and Gregory Small.



To watch the premiere of Nobody Dumps My Daughter on Saturday, October 12, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Nobody Dumps My Daughter will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, October 13.

Nobody Dumps My Daughter is the latest new title on Lifetime's fall movie slate. Upcoming releases hitting the network later this month include Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story, with actors Jackie Cruz, Matreya Scarrwener and Matthew MacCaull, premiering October 19; and Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story on October 26, headlined by Heather Locklear and Emilie Ullerup.

A post shared by Lifetime TV (@lifetimetv) A photo posted by on