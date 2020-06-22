The official Hamilton trailer will leave you singing

Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton in "Hamilton," available on Disney+ on July 3. Source: Disney+ (Image credit: Disney+)

There's nothing like being in the room where it happened, of course. But on July 3, when the Original Broadway Production of Hamilton hits Disney+, we'll maybe get the next best thing.

And the full trailer for the streaming exclusive is now available.

If you've somehow been living under a rock the past few years, Hamilton is the musical story "of America then, told by America now." It's the story of the founding fathers and the birth of a nation told through the lens of hip-hop, jazz, R&B & Broadway, brought to life by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The original production one 11 Tonys. It won the Pulitzer Prize. It won a Grammy. And countless other awards throughout its various runs.

The particular show we'll see on Disney+ was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in New York City in June 2016.

Disney+ is the streaming service from Disney that encompasses the bulk of the Disney catalog, along with the Star Wars universe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, NatGeo and Pixar. It runs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, or $12.99 a month when bundled with Hulu an ESPN+.

See everything new on Disney Plus in July 2020