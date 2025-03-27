One of my favorite underrated comedies returns to Netflix after a “Certified Fresh” first season

In the sea of Netflix content available to subscribers, it’s easy for some amazing shows to get lost in the shuffle. I once expressed this sentiment about Mo, which wrapped this year with Mo season 2, and now I’m talking about Survival of the Thickest, with Survival of the Thickest season 2 debuting today, March 27.

During its inaugural run, Survival of the Thickest proved to be a fresh new comedy that immediately captured my attention, and that of critics, as evidenced by season 1’s "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series follows Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) as she tries to jumpstart her personal and professional life following the breakup with her cheating boyfriend, who happened to be a big part of both. Trying to navigate a new direction for her life, she thankfully has the support of best friends Khalil (Tone Bell) and Marley (Tasha Smith). While the problem she faces may be serious, how Mavis handles it all is quite comical.

One of my favorite things about the series is Buteau. Not only did she co-create it and base it on her own memoir, but she’s really funny in the role of Mavis. The character’s banter between her and her friends, roommate and love interests is gold. Making it even more enjoyable for me is that on a personal level, her awkwardness in scenes is relatable. I may not have had her exact experiences play out in my own life, but I’m no stranger to awkward interactions in work and dating.

Michelle Buteau in Survival of the Thickest (Image credit: Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

I’m also a fan of the series because of how inclusive it is. While all eyes are on Mavis’ plot, there are a number of secondary storylines that zero in on people from different walks of life. Survival of the Thickest shines a huge spotlight on LGBTQ+ issues, and it feels purposeful in a way that makes me appreciate that the show's writers took this approach.

Now as far as Survival of the Thickest season 2, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens to Mavis and the boyfriend she acquired by the end of the season 1 run, Luca (Marouane Zotti). I won’t ruin things for those who have yet to tap into the show, but let’s just say she makes a bold romantic gesture that made me smile and hopeful for the couple. Although looking at the season 2 trailer, my hopes for the duo may prove to be dashed (I’m trying not to rush to judgment here, so I’m telling myself that perhaps the clip is an example of Hollywood smoke and mirrors).

Having said all of that, be sure to tune into both seasons of Survival of the Thickest now on Netflix. To watch, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service, which offers several options for would-be subscribers. Also, check out the season 2 trailer below.

