Oti Mabuse says she loves that women can relate to her curvy figure

Oti Mabuse has is set to appear in her own breakfast TV show.

Oti Mabuse has revealed that she loves being a role model for other women after admitting that she was always seen as one of the "curvy" dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, who started her Strictly journey in 2015, has joined the judging panel on Dancing On Ice 2023 since leaving the BBC show and is now about to appear in her own Saturday morning TV program, Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show on ITV1.

In an interview with The Times (opens in new tab), Oti has spoken out about leaving Strictly Come Dancing, and how she likes being someone viewers can relate to.

Speaking of her departure from the BBC Saturday night show, Oti said: "You’re leaving family because Strictly is a big, big family — it was a bit scary because it’s a massive, massive show”.

She went on to say that while on Strictly she felt accepted as one “of the curvy girls”.

“I think I was relatable for a lot of women because all the girls are really petite... only when I didn’t dance anymore and you could see me sit and you’d be like, ‘Oh, she’s got boobs. Oh, she’s curvy.’ People would comment on my body and say something about what I look like,” she continued.

Oti's new breakfast show starts this weekend. (Image credit: Cactus TV)

But Oti was also quick to point out that the pressure to be slim on TV doesn't come from what people are saying about her, but from what she sees around her...

“You don’t see a lot of curvy younger women on TV,” she says, “I’m a woman I’m in my thirties. When people saw me dancing I was 20. People have to get used to that.

"I’m never going to be a size zero. I’m not trying to look a certain way. I’m not trying to stop myself — like eating pasta for breakfast. I’m going to go to the gym right now. I’m healthy, I’m happy and I’m alive."

You can catch Oti in her new Saturday morning show, Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show at 8.30 am on ITV.