Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show — release date, guests, interview and all we know

Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show is coming to ITV1, where the former Strictly Come Dancing star helps us to start off the weekend on the right foot.

Since achieving back-to-back wins on the hit BBC One show with celebrity partners Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020, Oti has added new strings to her bow as a panelist on The Masked Dancer 2022, a judge on Dancing On Ice 2023 and as the presenter of dating show Romeo And Duet — but Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show sees the star branching out into entirely new territory as the host of her very own chat show.

Here's everything you need to know about Oti's new show...

Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show launches on Saturday, April 15 on ITV1 and ITVX, running from 8:30-9:25 am.

Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show format

Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show will feature a mixture of celebrity guest interviews, delicious cooking inspiration, and a serious sprinkling of feel-good energy. The show is also set to include a segment called Totally Oti, where the host will be sharing some of the things that she's most excited about every week.

Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show celebrity guests

The guests for the first episode on April 15 are former Waterloo Road, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn, and ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons.

Guests for the rest of the series will be confirmed in due course.

Oti is excited about her new show! (Image credit: Cactus TV)

Oti Mabuse interview for Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show

What can you tell us about the show? "It will show things that are more personal to me, and that I'm interested in. We have an incredible chef, her name is Shivi [Ramoutar] — she was doing a show before with Martin and Roman Kemp, and she's back now, doing the show with me. It's just about positivity and having fun. We want to bring positive energy — I wanted to say 'the party', but I realised 8:30 in the morning is too early for a party!"

What have you found challenging about preparing for the show's launch? "Doing a whole breakfast show! I haven't done a breakfast show by myself, going from sitting down and interviewing people, to going to the kitchen, then talking about a specialist subject, whether it's someone on social media, or make-up, or hair — that's really important to me, to bring different types of hair to the audience — and then at the end we have to do something physical! I've never done a show where we have to do something physical, talk about fun, emotional things, and then get to know the guests that are on the show — so for me, that was like, 'this is going to be a lot, but I hope I can do it'!"

Will there be a dance element in the show? "Absolutely — what kind of show will it be without any dancing?! Yes, there will be some dancing, but not typical latin/ballroom, because I think everyone is sick of seeing me dance already! So we'll be doing other styles of dance and working out. I would love it to be a feelgood show, things you eat that make you feel good — maybe not always healthy, but make you feel good! — topics to make you laugh, and then the workouts to make you move and release those good hormones!'