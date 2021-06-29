‘Playing With Sharks’ trailer chronicles shark researcher Valerie Taylor

Starting July 5, National Geographic will kick off Sharkfest taking place throughout the month, and one of its marquee offerings, the new documentary Playing With Sharks, has just released its first trailer.

Playing With Sharks is a documentary about Valerie Taylor, a pioneer in underwater filmmaking and shark research. The film chronicles Taylor’s journey from when she was a champion spearfisher to becoming a passionate defender of sharks and a leader in helping us understand as much as we do about sharks today.

The documentary is directed by two-time Emmy-nominee Sally Aitken and played at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It is set to debut for audiences on Disney Plus on July 23.

Watch the full trailer below.

For the ninth time, National Geographic has curated a special lineup of content for what it has dubbed Sharkfest (not to be confused with Discovery’s Shark Week). This year, Sharkfest will begin on July 5 and is set to feature 21 hours of original programming and 60 hours of enhanced content. This will even include Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, teaming up with Taylor to learn more about sharks.

National Geographic is expanding its distribution of Sharkfest this year. In addition to content debuting on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo, all original titles will appear post-premiere on Disney XD and Disney Plus.

Playing With Sharks, however, is getting its exclusive debut on the Disney Plus streaming service at no extra cost to subscribers.

The Disney Plus streaming service has made noise for being the place to stream Disney classics, Star Wars and Marvel content, but it is also the streaming home for National Geographic and is a partner in supporting National Geographic Documentary Films in covering timely, provocative and globally relevant stories.

The Disney Plus price per month is $7.99. Adding Hulu and ESPN+ into a single bundle will run subscribers $13.99.