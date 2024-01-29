Pointless confirms exciting new line-up of celebrity co-hosts

Pointless has confirmed that host Alexander Armstrong will be joined by a new line-up of celebrities on the popular BBC game show.

After Alexander's co-host Richard Osman stepped away from the show in 2022, some huge showbiz names are joining the next series. Faces from the world of comedy, acting, fashion and more will all be lending a helping hand from behind the Pointless desk.

A long-running presenter has not yet been confirmed for the programme, but this rotating cast of celebrities is all there to support Alexander and the new group of contestants on their hunt for pointless answers. This is the second time a celebrity lineup has stepped in to help, following a similar format in 2022.

Confirmed names taking part in the series are Mel Giedroyc, Liza Tarbuck, Chris Ramsey, Gok Wan, Anita Rani, Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Phil Wang, Hugh Dennis, Ellie Taylor, Rob Rinder and Desiree Burch.

It is not yet known if other famous faces will appear, as the BBC has teased that these names are "some of the famous faces" that we'll be seeing when the quiz show returns.

Speaking about the exciting new additions, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong says: “I can't wait to get my teeth into a new run of Pointless with all these brilliant people. I'm so enjoying glancing over to the desk to find so many fabulous faces looking back and furnishing me, and our lovely viewers, with facts."

📢 12 familiar faces are stepping in to co-host the new series of #Pointless with @XanderArmstrong Meet them ➡️ https://t.co/N6C0Ip7MdG pic.twitter.com/TqLCqXJWQfJanuary 29, 2024 See more

One of the guest hosts Mel Giedroyc added: "Alongside the Roosevelt desk, The News at 10 desk and that of David Brent, the Pointless desk is iconic, and I feel beyond privileged to get to take a seat behind it as co-host for the new series of Pointless. The chance to quiz with Xander just makes the whole thing the epitome of perfection – I cannot wait."

And Gok Wan reflected on his own experience, saying: "Having appeared on the show as a contestant, and doing so painfully badly, I am hoping by going on and filling those notorious shoes behind the desk, I can redeem myself. I am very excited to be joining the Pointless team in this landmark show."

Richard Osman decided to leave Pointless in Spring 2022, where he told fans: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

Pointless airs weekdays on BBC One from 5.15pm, and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.