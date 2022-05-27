The BBC announces Richard Osman’s Pointless replacement

Richard Osman’s Pointless replacement has been announced after it was revealed that he was leaving the show last month.

The TV star decided to step down from the popular quiz show after 13 years to focus on his writing career, which has seen him become a best-selling author.

Appearing alongside Alexander Armstrong, Richard Osman was introduced as Alexander’s “Pointless friend” who would sit at a desk with his trusty laptop and provide additional data and trivia about the correct answers in every episode.

Although we won’t be seeing Richard in Pointless, he will still continue to co-host Pointless Celebrities and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

In a statement released by the BBC at the time, Richard said: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

Richard hosted Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong. (Image credit: BBC/Remarkable Television, an Endemol UK company/Matt Frost)

Now, it has been revealed that a number of celebrities will replace him as guest co-hosts on the show, including Sally Lindsay, Alex Brooker, Lauren Laverne, Stephen Mangan, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble.

Alexander reacted to the change, saying: “This is going to be such a ride! Richard will still be in once a week on Saturdays to make sure everything’s ticking over nicely, but otherwise it’s just me bringing new Pointless friends in and showing them the ropes. Loads of new and fun personalities on the desk next to me. I can’t wait.”

Former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay revealed: “As everyone knows I LOVE a game show and being asked to sit in Richard Osman’s hallowed chair is beyond thrilling! Can’t wait to be Pointless.”

The rest of the celebrities echoed her thoughts, with Stephen Mangan commenting: "I am incredibly excited to be joining my old friend Xander on such an iconic show. What could possibly go wrong?"

Pointless airs weeknights at 5:15pm on BBC One.