Prime Video adds new Reece Witherspoon movie perfect for rom-com fans

Prime Video has just added the perfect addition to your rom-com must-watch list as Reece Witherspoon and Will Ferrell's You're Cordially Invited lands on the streaming site.

The movie is packed full of mayhem and mishaps when two weddings are booked into the same idyllic island resort off the coast of Georgia for the same weekend - and soon a war between the rival wedding parties erupts.

At the center of the chaos is high-powered exec Margot (Reese Witherspoon), who has planned the wedding of dreams for her little sister, while Jim (Will Ferrell) is the doting father of the bride and will go to any lengths to make sure his beloved daughter, Jenni, has the big day she has always wanted.

Of course, both families want their wedding to go ahead on the weekend they booked, and with the resort’s useless wedding planner unable to keep the peace, soon the feud escalates into an epic showdown of cake catastrophes, sneaky sabotage and even a surprise tussle with a deadly alligator.

The movie is the latest offering from Reese Witherspoon’s own production company Hello Sunshine, which has previously brought us huge TV hits like Big Little Lies, which is available to purchase on Prime Video and Daisy Jones & The Six, which is included in your Prime Video subscription.

Not only are Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon playing the main characters in the movie, but they're both producers the film, too. Reese is known for her role in the Legally Blonde movies, for which we also have a prequel called Elle, to look forward to. Most recently Reese has had roles in The Morning Show and Netflix movie Your Place or Mine.

Will Ferrell is no stranger to a comedy movie, having starred in everything from Anchorman to Elf. His next project will see him go on a road trip with his oldest friend for a Netflix documentary movie called Will & Harper.

Other cast for You're Cordially Invited includes Geraldine Viswanathan (Janet King, Blockers), Meredith Hagner (As The World Turns, Disenchantment), Celia Weston (Talented Mr Ripley, Hulk), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm), stand up comedian Leanne Morgan and YouTube star Jimmy Tatro.

The movie is written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, who also wrote Night School, Sex Tape, Zoolander 2, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, The Five-Year Engagement as well as the Apple TV Plus series Platonic, follows hot on the heels of The Idea Of You, which was one of the streaming sites romantic movie offerings from 2024.

You're Cordially Invited is available to steam on Prime Video now.