Prue Leith is 'set to join Paul Hollywood' on The Great American Baking Show
The Great British Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are reportedly reuniting for the American version, The Great American Baking Show.
The last time the show aired in the US was in 2020, and it has now moved from ABC to The Roku Channel with a whole new set of judges.
No doubt this new version of the series will take its place on the best shows on The Roku Channel, which features classics such as 24, Hell's Kitchen and more.
According to The Mirror, Prue Leith will allegedly be taking the reins from the former judge, chef Sherry Yard, known for her baking cookbooks such as Desserts by the Yard: From Brooklyn to Beverly Hills. She'll be stepping down from the revamped series, and Prue will take over.
Paul Hollywood has been a regular face on The Great American Baking Show alongside fellow judges Marcela Valladolid, and pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini.
The Mirror added: "A spokeswoman for Love Productions, which makes the show for the American audience, said it will be sticking with the same format."
We know that the US series follows the same format as the UK's The Great British Bake Off so we'll be seeing contestants taking on three baking challenges: the signature bake, the technical challenge, and the showstopper, where they'll be hoping to win Star Baker.
Prue's been a fan favorite among The Great British Bake Off fans since she joined the series in 2017, replacing Mary Berry who stepped down to focus on other projects.
While we don't have a confirmed release date for The Great American Baking Show yet, it has been reported that filming will soon commence on the six-part series and a celebrity special.
The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US The Great British Baking Show is available on Netflix.
