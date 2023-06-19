Red Dwarf box set touches down on BBC iPlayer

Get ready to reunite with the crew of the Red Dwarf on BBC iPlayer.

Red Dwarf has returned to the BBC for the first time in over a decade!

As of Tuesday, June 20, all twelve series of the sci-fi sitcom are available to stream on BBC iPlayer, including the original eight-series run from 1988 to 1999 and the acclaimed Red Dwarf revival which originally aired on Dave. 2020's feature-length Red Dwarf special, "The Promised Land" is also available on the platform.

The beloved, cult-favorite sitcom hasn't aired on the BBC since 2007, but the crew of the titular mining spaceship has now finally returned home, meaning fans can relive every single adventure to date.

Of the news, Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, said: "The strangest gang in space are back on the BBC — with classic episodes of Red Dwarf right from the very beginning touching down soon. Whatever makes you chuckle, there is a series waiting for you on BBC iPlayer."

Cat, Lister, Rimmer and Kryten (L-R). (Image credit: UKTV)

Red Dwarf was created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor. The series follows Craig Charles as Dave Lister, a low-ranking technician who wakes up from suspended animation three million years later to find he's the last living human alive in the universe following an onboard radiation leak.

Throughout the series, Lister and his companions — a hologram version of his deceased former bunkmate, Rimmer (Chris Barrie), the ship's computer, Holly (voiced by Norman Lovett and Hattie Hayridge), Cat, the last member of a race of humanoid felines (Danny John-Jules) and the neurotic robotic servant, Kryten (Robert Llewellyn).

If you're looking for even more laughs, Red Dwarf isn't the only comedy arriving on iPlayer today, either.

In addition to the full Red Dwarf box set, all three seasons of the innuendo-filled sitcom Gimme, Gimme, Gimme starring Kathy Burke as Linda La Plume and aspiring gay actor Tom Farrell (James Dreyfus) also landing on the streaming service today.

In addition to the above, all episodes of the farcical sitcom Mister Winner. The series stars award-winning comedian Spencer Jones as Leslie Winner, a man who somehow continues finding himself in disastrous situations. Mister Winner also features EastEnders' Shaun Williamson and Lucy Pearman

If you're looking for even more laughs, check out our recommendations for the best BBC comedies to stream on iPlayer right now.