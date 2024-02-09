Rewatch the best Super Bowl commercials ever and vote on your favorites

Almost as big as the Super Bowl itself (or more so for some) are the Super Bowl commercials. It's perhaps the one time of year where people actively watch commercials, as Super Bowl ads are often funny and memorable. Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, CBS is giving viewers a chance to rewatch and vote on some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown is a special airing Friday, February 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. Hosted by The NFL Today analyst Boomer Esiason and actress Daniela Rush, the special looks to crown the "ultimate Super Bowl commercial champion."

To do so, this year's special is taking 12 Super Bowl commercials that have ranked either first or second in the special's history and making them finalists for an all new top 12 ranking. Among the contenders are Coke's Mean Joe, Budweiser's Lamb Streaker and the E*Trade Baby. Esiason and Rush are going to reveal the rankings from No. 12 to No. 3, but then the top two commercials are going to be decided by viewers via a live online vote.

To vote, viewers are going to be able to scan a QR code on their TV screen. One thing to note, voting will only be open for viewers in the Eastern and Central Time Zones.

In addition to the commercials, Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier is going to offer some exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks at some of this year's Super Bowl commercials.

This is all part of a full weekend of Super Bowl-related programming that CBS has leading up to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. One other example is The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary special that airs on Saturday, February 10, at 8 pm ET/PT.

To watch Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown you need to have access to CBS. That can be through a traditional pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service that carries the network (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or Paramount Plus with Showtime, which allows subscribers to watch their local CBS station live. If you can’t watch it live, it will be available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus starting Saturday, February 10.