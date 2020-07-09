Robin Roberts hosts Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You on Disney+ on July 10

Finish watching the Hamilton movie for the 16th time, then get ready for more on July 10 as Good Morning America host Robin Roberts leads a special conversation with the musical's star, director and cast.

Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You will debut on Friday, July 10, on Disney+. It'll feature Roberts along with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Thomas Kail, who turned the Broadway musical into what should easily be one of the biggest movies of the year.

How to watch Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You (Image credit: Good Morning America) Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You will be available on Disney+ starting Friday, July 10. (The film version of Hamilton also is available on Disney+.) Disney+ runs $6.99 a month, or you can get the Hulu/ESPN+/Disney+ bundle for $12.99 a month.

Also featured are original Broadway cast members Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler), and Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson). And they'll be joined by Harvard historian and professor Annette Gordon-Reed.

“It was an immense pleasure speaking with this talented group,” Roberts said in a news release. “After you listen to their insights and perspectives it will heighten your viewing of Hamilton. Such an engaging, enlightening conversation.”

The group will answer questions about the show's creation and creative process and how they took an 18th century story and molded into a 21st century sensation — even more salient given the social and political realities in 2020.

A preview of Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You premiered Thursday on Good Morning America.