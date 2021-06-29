Roku sets ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ premiere date for July 30

Roku is getting into the talk show arena, as the streaming giant has announced a July 30 premiere date for The Demi Lovato Show on The Roku Channel, the latest in the continued rollout of Roku Originals.

Lovato is best known as a musician and actor, but with The Demi Lovato Show she will get the chance to sit down with celebrity guests and experts to discuss “some of today’s edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussion,” according to Roku. Topics covered in these 10-minute episodes will include activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and interplanetary visitors.

Specific guests will be announced at a later date.

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” said Lovato. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth — where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.”

The Demi Lovato Show had been planned to premiere on Quibi, hence the 10-minute runtime. But after that experiment failed, Roku came in and acquired the Quibi library of released and planned series, rebranding them as Roku Originals. Former Quibi titles currently available on The Roku Channel include Die Hart, #FreeRayshawn and a reboot of Reno 911!, among others. An additional 45 Roku Originals are expected to launch sometime in 2021.

The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming service that in addition to its Roku Originals, features thousands of classic movies and TV shows, as well as access to many live linear channels. The Roku Channel can be accessed through the main Roku platform, on an iPhone (or other mobile devices) or smart TVs, like a Samsung TV, and is available for U.S., Canadian and U.K. audiences.