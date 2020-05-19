Ruby Rose exits The CW's Batwoman

Source: The CW Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in The CW's "Batwoman." Rose announced she won't return to the role in Season 2. (Image credit: The CW)

Ruby Rose no longer will wear the suit. The actress, in an unexpected move, announced Tuesday that she's leaving The CW's Batwoman and the Kate Kan character after a single season, as noted by Variety . She called the decision "very difficult," in a statement released to the media.

Batwoman had been renewed for a second season, and the show was included in a CW release on May 14 noting the new season starting in January 2021. Batwoman was scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sundays.

Here's the full statement from Rose:

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," said Rose in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful."

Variety went on to report that the exit didn't have anything to do with Rose's health — she'd been battling a back injury.

Meanwhile, and certainly by pure coincidence, the matter at hand came up in an answer on Jeopardy! this evening.

Jeopardy! , of course is pre-taped, making it even that much more of a coincidence.