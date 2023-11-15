SA vs AUS live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final

After winning seven of their nine group games, South Africa will be determined to reach a World Cup final for the first time when they attempt to overcome an in-form Australian side on Thursday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Below are all the details for the South Africa vs Australia streaming services in the US, UK and in Australia, including how to tune in for free. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch SA vs AUS live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Having lost their opening two games at this World Cup, the Aussies have found their form at just the right time. All-rounders Mitch Marsh and Maxwell look particularly destructive, and they also boast the leading wicket-taker at the tournament in spinner Adam Zampa who has been enjoying the dry pitches in India.

South Africa won all seven games in which they batted first and lost on the two occasions they were forced to chase — suffering a shock to the Netherlands and a heavy defeat to India. So, the coin toss could be a big factor. The Proteas will want to bat first. Quinton de Kock was magnificent with the bat at their previous encounter with Australia at this tournament. He scored 109 before the Aussies crumbled in reply. But can Australia exact revenge when it counts?

How to watch SA vs AUS live stream in Australia

How to watch SA vs AUS live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the South Africa vs Australia game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch SA vs AUS live stream in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an South Africa vs Australia live stream you'll need to have a Sky TV subscription. The game starts at 8.30 am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

How to watch SA vs AUS from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch South Africa vs Australia on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What time does the match begin?

South Africa vs Australia begins on Thursday, November 16 at 12.30 am PT / 3.30 am ET / 8.30 am UK. That's 7.30 pm AEDT (November 17) for Aussies.

All you need to know about SA vs AUS

What are the South Africa vs Australia squads?

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Where is the SA vs AUS game being held?

South Africa vs Australia will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Established in 1864, it is the oldest and second-largest cricket stadium in India and has a capacity of 68,000.

South Africa have already played at the stadium, suffering a thumping 243-run defeat at the hands of hosts India.